Genshin Impact Mavuika Leaks – Abilities, Materials & More

Mavuika will be the sixth playable archon in Genshin Impact and is confirmed for version 5.3. She is a literal throttle queen, and that's something that wasn't really in our rear-view mirror.

She uses sport biker gear, so you could say it was expected, but leaked gameplay shows her not just burning the rubber but also melting enemies along the trail while sitting and riding the bike. Her bike doesn't just zip around, it can fly and swim too!

Much else has also been leaked about the Pyro archon, including her entire kit. Here are all the details.

Mavuika is confirmed to be released in version 5.3 of Genshin Impact, but there are no official details on the exact half she'll be featured in. However, if we follow the past patterns, she'll likely be released in the first half, which starts on January 1, 2025.

Credit: HoYoverse

All Archons were released in the early half, and that's what leaks alleged too, with Citlali being in the second-half introduction.

Mavuika's Kit in Genshin Impact Explained

Mavuika in Genshin Impact is a main DPS with some supporting capabilities.

Remember, all information in the article is based on various leaks, and they may change come release. While the general gist of her playstyle, like being a DPS, is unlikely to change, stats and a few tidbits like Constellation can get tweaked.

Below are the full leaked details of her abilities.

General Details

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Pyro

: Pyro Weapon : Claymore

: Claymore Role: Main damage dealer

Normal and Charged Attacks

Mavuika in Genshin Impact has the standard set of 4 consecutive Claymore strikes. Her Charged Attack, meanwhile, is unique as it performs a unique "powerful Severing Splendor."

Elemental Skill

In her Elemental Skill, Mavuika summons "All-Fire Armaments," her bike. It has two different variations depending on whether you tap the button once or hold it.

Tap

Her bike will take the form of "Rings of Searing Radiance." It'll follow the active character and deal periodic Nightsoul-aligned Pyro DMG, similar to other summons in the game. Her tap Elemental Skill will work even when she is off the field.

Hold

In the hold state, her bike will "manifest as a Flamestrider," and she'll actually ride the vehicle. All of her normal attacks will now also be performed through her bike and deal Pyro damage that cannot be overridden.

Mavuika's bike can then cruise on the road like a regular one, fly, and swim above water.

Elemental Burst

Mavuika's Elemental Burst is unique in the game. She does not need Energy particles to fill her Burst, and instead uses a "Fighting Spirit." You gain Fighting Spirit when:

Nearby party members consume Nightsoul points (i.e., Natlan characters performing their abilities).

(i.e., Natlan characters performing their abilities). Nearby party members perform normal attacks that hit opponents. This can be triggered by all characters and nets 1.5 Fighting Spirit every 0.1 seconds.

You can perform her Burst when she has 50% of her Fighting Spirit. Once you perform her Burst, Mavuika gains 10 Nightsoul points, deals a powerful "Sunfell Slice," and enters a "Crucible of Death and Life" state.

In "Crucible of Death and Life," Mavuika will not consume any Nightsoul points, her interruption resistance is increased, and she gains bonus damage for her (hold) Elemental Skill based on the amount of Fighting Spirit she had before performing her Burst.

Passives

Credit: HoYoverse

Gift of Flaming Flowers: Whenever nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Mavuika's ATK increases by 35% for 10s.

Whenever nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Mavuika's ATK increases by 35% for 10s. Kiongozi: For every Fighting Spirit present when Mavuika uses her Elemental Burst, the DMG dealt by the active character is increased by 0.25%. The max cap for this is 50%, and the buff steadily depletes for its 20s duration.

For every Fighting Spirit present when Mavuika uses her Elemental Burst, the DMG dealt by the active character is increased by 0.25%. The max cap for this is 50%, and the buff steadily depletes for its 20s duration. Night Realm's Gift: Exhaust Mode: Similar to all other characters from Natlan, whenever Mavuika's Nightsoul points have been fully depleted, she'll switch to Phlogiston. Whenever you switch to her during mid-air, swimming, and sprinting, while in Natlan, she'll regain 50% of her maximum Nightsoul points.

Similar to all other characters from Natlan, whenever Mavuika's Nightsoul points have been fully depleted, she'll switch to Phlogiston. Whenever you switch to her during mid-air, swimming, and sprinting, while in Natlan, she'll regain 50% of her maximum Nightsoul points. Life Talent: All party's members Nightsoul Transmission CD is decreased by 20%

So, her gameplay style is based on using the support character's Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts first, followed by using her own Burst, (hold) Skills, and normal attacks. If you're using her as an off-field Pyro applier plus buffer, you have to use her tap Elemental Skill.

Constellations

C1: Maximum Nightsoul points are increased to 120. Mavuika gains Fighting Spirit 25% more effectively (better conversion), and after gaining a Spirit, she also gets 40% ATK for 8s.

Maximum Nightsoul points are increased to 120. Mavuika gains Fighting Spirit 25% more effectively (better conversion), and after gaining a Spirit, she also gets 40% ATK for 8s. C2: Mavuika's Base ATK is increased by 300 when she is in the Nightsoul state. Depending on whether you hold or tap her Elemental Skill, you get a different buff.

Mavuika's Base ATK is increased by 300 when she is in the Nightsoul state. Depending on whether you hold or tap her Elemental Skill, you get a different buff. For tap, enemies' DEF is decreased by 20%.

For hold, each point of Mavuika's ATK increases her Normal Attack DMG by 1, and her Charged Attack DMG by 1.5.

C3: Increases Elemental Burst level by 3.

Increases Elemental Burst level by 3. C4: Buff given by the passive "Kiongozi" now no longer depletes over time.

Buff given by the passive "Kiongozi" now no longer depletes over time. C5: Increases Elemental Skill level by 3.

Increases Elemental Skill level by 3. C6: Both tap and hold Elemental Skill will receive improvements. For tap, whenever the periodic attack hits an opponent, a new Flamestrider will hit an opponent, dealing 200% of ATK as Nightsoul-aligned AoE Pyro DMG.

Both tap and hold Elemental Skill will receive improvements. For tap, whenever the periodic attack hits an opponent, a new Flamestrider will hit an opponent, dealing 200% of ATK as Nightsoul-aligned AoE Pyro DMG. For hold, the Rings of Searing Radiance from the tap skill will now start following her in hold, and deal 400% of ATK as Nightsoul-aligned AoE Pyro DMG. Additionally, whenever Mavuika's Nightsould points go below 5, she'll gain 80 points back.

Genshin Impact Mavuika's Materials

Credit: HoYoverse

Ascension

Here are all the materials you'll need to fully upgrade Mavuika to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

168 Withering Purpurbloom

30 Warrior's Metal Whistle

36 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

46 Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

18 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

420,000 Mora

Talent

Here are all the materials you'll need to fully upgrade Mavuika's one talent to level 10:

3 Teachings of Contention

21 Guide to Contention

38 Philosophies of Contention

6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

6 Unkown boss material, new 3.3 boss

22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

That's about everything you need to know about Mavuika's kit in Genshin Impact. Official information will be released in the version live stream, and that's when we'll also hear about the upcoming Lantern Rite. If you're trying to save Primogems for Mavuika, here's whether you should pull or skip Chasca.