Is Chasca Worth Pulling In Genshin Impact 5.2?

Though Chasca hasn't had a massive fanfare leading into Genshin Impact 5.2, our elf-looking cowboy will no doubt rope many players with her gameplay. If riding a literal revolver and settling disputes is on your bingo card, Chasca might just be your jackpot.

But how well does she stand against the rest of the cast? Plus, given how stacked upcoming banners are, is it worth having a second thought before pulling for Chasca?

Let's find out!

Should You Pull for Chasca in Genshin Impact Version 5.2?

Yes, Chasca is worthy of wishing in Genshin Impact, as not only is she a strong damage dealer, but she also makes exploration fun.

Most of the Natlan characters have some exploration abilities, like surfing with Mualani or zipping like Spider-Man with Kinich. For Chasca it's hovering in the air like Wanderer, and she does it better than anybody else.

On the damage-dealing front, she isn't outright the best (even among her Anemo peers), but she is just as strong as most DPS and takes care of any endgame content comfortably.

Credit: HoYoverse

The only reason you might want to consider not pulling for Chasca is if you're short on Primogems. The next banner features Neuvillette and Zhongli, both of whom are arguably better picks for newer players.

Not to forget, the next version will see Pyro Archon being playable, and if the past Archon's strength is anything to go by, Mavuika will be a must-pull.

So, to conclude, play the trial and see if you find Chasca fun. If you do, go for it, as she won't disappoint on damage and gameplay. But if you're thin on Primogems, it's best to wait for her rerun.

Chasca's playstyle in Genshin Impact

Chasca is primarily a damage dealer in Genshin Impact. She is an Anemo unit, but her Anemo DMG isn't where she shines. Chasca can effortlessly infuse other elements into her skill and trigger reactions by simply having the said element character in her party.

Credit: HoYoverse

You'll need party members with Hydro, Pyro, or Electro, currently, her best teammates are Furina and Bennett. Perform your support cast bursts and skills, switch to Chasca, do her Elemental Burst followed by holding Elemental Skill, and watch it all go boom!

