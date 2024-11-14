The enchanting world of Genshin Impact is continuously growing, with updates arriving every six weeks that introduce new characters, areas, events, and stories.

With a world as big as Teyvat, it’s hard for new and seasoned players not to make a mistake. From inefficient resource management to overlooking essential gameplay mechanics, even the simplest errors can significantly affect a player’s journey.

So, to ensure a fun and effective gameplay experience, here are the top 10 mistakes to avoid in Genshin Impact.

1. Neglecting Adventure Rank (AR) Progression

Adventure Rank (AR) is the progression system for players, leveling up through Adventure EXP.

When players reach certain AR thresholds, they can ascend their world to the next World Level, which increases both the difficulty and rewards of monsters, bosses, and ley line outcrops.

However, many players tend to neglect their AR progression. To avoid this common mistake, players should focus on completing daily commissions and world quests to boost their AR consistently.

2. Incorrect Use of Original Resin

Original Resin is the energy source in Genshin Impact. It can be used to claim challenge rewards from bosses, domains, and even event-exclusive challenges.

Any use of Original Resin also awards players with Adventure EXP. Additionally, it can be used to craft two items: Condensed Resin and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Unfortunately, many players use it incorrectly, while others allow it to reach its cap without utilizing it.

By doing so, they miss out on valuable materials, like character ascension materials, talent level-up materials, and Mora.

Therefore, it is highly advisable to regularly use Original Resin to farm essential items that enhance gameplay.

3. Pulling Without a Strategy

While the excitement of pulling on every banner is understandable, rushing to do so without a proper strategy can result in an unbalanced roster.

The gacha system is essentially luck-based, meaning players won’t always obtain the characters or weapons they desire with each pull.

Although their chances improve with each attempt, pulling on every banner can lead to inefficient resource management and may cause players to miss out on more desirable characters.

So, players are advised to focus their wishes strategically on banners that feature the characters they want for their desired team rather than spending their resources on all available banners.

4. Leveling Several Characters at Once

Players may easily believe that leveling several characters at once will enhance their roster.

While it is true that leveling them up to their maximum potential makes them stronger, doing so can quickly drain their resources.

Instead, players should focus on two or three characters to build a strong foundation capable of facing every challenge in the game. This approach allows players to invest their resources wisely and maintain a balanced team.

Players need to follow strategic planning and resource allocation to level characters in Genshin Impact and maximize their potential effectively.

5. Ignoring Elemental Reactions

Using certain combinations of elemental effects results in elemental reactions that can deal significant damage to enemies, players, or objects.

If these reactions are not utilized effectively, the overall damage output is greatly reduced, and their potential is wasted.

That said, players need to be experimental and combine different elements to maximize their damage potential during battles.

For example, combining Electro and Pyro creates an area-of-effect (AoE) explosion that deals Pyro damage, while Electro and Hydro result in Electro damage over time to affected enemies and those around them who are Wet.

There are numerous combinations available, and players should experiment with different pairings to discover which elemental reactions work best for their team.

6. Overlooking Talent Levels

In Genshin Impact, characters have special abilities called Talents, which are divided into two types: Combat and Passive.

Most characters have three Combat Talents and three Passive Talents. However, many players forget to level up their characters’ talents, often overlooking them.

Talents enhance the effectiveness of characters’ abilities, so neglecting them results in poor performance and underwhelming damage output or healing capabilities.

With that being said, players are encouraged to invest their resources right by leveling their characters’ talents alongside weapons and artifacts.

7. Neglecting Artifact Optimization

Artifacts enhance the capabilities of characters in Genshin Impact, and five types can be equipped: Flower of Life, Plume of Death, Sands of Eon, Goblet of Eonothem, and Circlet of Logos.

Each artifact features a main affix, known as a main stat, along with up to four minor affixes, referred to as sub-stats or secondary stats.

These affixes can significantly boost a character's strength in battle. However, many players neglect to optimize their artifacts, limiting their characters' potential.

So, players should prioritize obtaining high-quality artifacts and leveling them up appropriately, especially after reaching Adventure Rank 45, where the best artifacts become available.

To do this, select the right main stats for each character's role, balance sub-stats effectively, and use tools like Genshin Optimizer to create the best builds.

8. Farming Artifacts Too Early

While it’s tempting to farm artifacts as soon as players see them, doing so can lead to wasted resources and time.

Subpar items are not important in the long run. As mentioned earlier, the best artifacts become available when players reach Adventure Rank 45.

At AR 45, higher-level domains unlock and release better-quality artifacts, including five-star pieces.

So, players are advised to focus on farming artifacts at this stage, particularly those that will benefit their characters the most.

Side tip: the best artifact sets to farm are Gladiator’s Finale, Shimenawa's Reminiscence, Emblem of Severed Fate, Noblesse Oblige, and Viridescent Venerer.

9. Building Too Many Main DPS Characters

Including characters with high DPS potential in players’ rosters in Genshin Impact is crucial for efficient gameplay and reducing grinding time.

However, building too many main DPS characters without the right support can hinder effectiveness.

While it may be tempting to include top DPS characters like Ayaka, Hu Tao, and Ganyu due to their exceptional abilities in different elemental categories, this can lead to an imbalanced team.

Instead, players should focus on creating a balanced group that includes strong support characters to enhance the capabilities of their main DPS characters.

For example, if they have Ayaka, the best supports are Kazuha, Bennett, and Shenhe.

10. Ascending the World Level Prematurely

In Genshin Impact, the World Level is the overall difficulty of the game. It determines the strength of enemies, loot quality, and the challenges players face.

Players must reach specific Adventure Rank milestones to unlock World Levels. When the World Level increases, enemies become stronger and the loot improves.

If players ascend the World Level prematurely, they will encounter stronger enemies with higher health and damage output. Completing quests, domains, and other activities becomes more difficult as a result.

So, before ascending the World Level, players should ensure their characters are properly leveled and equipped. This way, they can farm resources more effectively and face challenges easily.

We hope this guide was useful and helpful.