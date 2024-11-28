Genshin Impact Citlali Leaks – Abilities, Materials & More

Citlali will be one of the two 5-star introductions for version 5.3 of Genshin Impact. If you've played the previous Natlan acts before, you have already heard her loud and clear. Seriously, once this always-nagging Granny starts, she'll chew your ear off.

While most of the spotlight has been on Mavuika so far, Granny Itztli is not-so-quietly shaping up to be a solid support who will complement the Pyro Archon herself.

That's what the early kit leaks for Citlali suggest. Here are the full details.

Citlali is confirmed to be released in version 5.3 of Genshin Impact, but we don't know the exact half she'll be playable in. Per leaks, she'll be featured in the second half, which will start on January 15, 2025.

Credit: Genshin Impact

Mavuika is more or less fixed for the first half, so Citlali will likely be introduced in the second.

Citlali's Kit in Genshin Impact Explained

Citlali in Genshin Impact is primarily a buffer and a shielder. She isn't a universal support and is best for Pyro and Hydro characters.

All the information on Citlali's kit is based on beta leaks. Her final version may receive changes, although it won't alter her archetype as a support.

Here are the full details of her abilities.

General details

Credit: HoYoverse

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Cryo

: Cryo Weapon : Catalyst

: Catalyst Role: Support (Shielder plus Buffer)

Normal and Charged Attacks

Citlali performs a standard set of three Catalyst attacks that deal Cryo DMG. In her charged attack, she enters aiming mode like Nahida and deals Cryo DMG. Likewise, her plunge attack will do a small AoE Cryo DMG.

Elemental Skill

In her Elemental Skill, Citlali will deploy an Opal Shield and call forth Obsidian Tzitzimitl: Itzpapa, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Her shield scales based on her EM and absorbs Cryo DMG with 250% efficiency.

Citlali gains 24 Nightsoul points and enters her Nightsoul's Blessing state like any other Natlan character.

Nightsoul's Blessing: Citlali

Credit: HoYoverse

When Itzpapa leaves the field Citlali exits her Nightsoul's Blessing state. Itzpapa has the following effects:

It'll follow the active character like some summons do in the game.

If Citlali has 50 Nightsoul points, Itzpapa will enter an Opal Fire state where it'll consume points to unleash a Frostfall Storm that'll deal AoE Cryo DMG. Once all points are exhausted, the storm will stop.

After using her Elemental Skill, Citlali can perform higher jumps and float in the air while riding Itzpapa. Like other characters, it'll use Phlogiston and can be performed until it is fully depleted.

Elemental Burst

Citalli summons multiple allies that'll hurl forward a massive bombardment of icy storms that deal continuous AoE Cryo DMG. She also summons a Spiritvessel Skull near a maximum of 3 opponents within the AoE. The skulls explode after a while and deal AoE Cryo DMG and will restore Nightsoul points to Citlali.

Passives

Credit: HoYoverse

Mamaloaco's Frigid Rain: When Citlali is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, if nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt reactions, the Pyro and Hydro resistance of enemies affected by that reaction decreases by 20% for 12 seconds. Additionally, Citlali will regain 16 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul points can be restored this way once every 8 seconds.

When Citlali is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, if nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt reactions, the Pyro and Hydro resistance of enemies affected by that reaction decreases by 20% for 12 seconds. Additionally, Citlali will regain 16 Nightsoul points. Nightsoul points can be restored this way once every 8 seconds. Itzpapalotl's Star Garments: Itzpapa's Frostfall Storm DMG in Elemental Skill is increased by 90% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. Ice Storm DMG in Elemental Burst is increased by 2400% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger Nightsoul Bursts, Citlali regains 4 Nightsoul points.

Itzpapa's Frostfall Storm DMG in Elemental Skill is increased by 90% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. Ice Storm DMG in Elemental Burst is increased by 2400% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. Additionally, when nearby party members trigger Nightsoul Bursts, Citlali regains 4 Nightsoul points. Night Realm's Gift: Smoke, Mirrors, and the Flowing Winds: Similar to all Natlan characters, Citlali will use Phlogiston for her movement abilities while in the region. Likewise, she can be switched mid-air when in Natlan, and once switched, Citlali will leap high and float. When out of Phlogiston or in an area outside of Natlan, she'll use her Stamina to jump. When floating in the air, Citlali can use her normal and charged attacks and interact with "Nightspirit Graffiti" and "Nightspirit Sigils."

Similar to all Natlan characters, Citlali will use Phlogiston for her movement abilities while in the region. Likewise, she can be switched mid-air when in Natlan, and once switched, Citlali will leap high and float. When out of Phlogiston or in an area outside of Natlan, she'll use her Stamina to jump. When floating in the air, Citlali can use her normal and charged attacks and interact with "Nightspirit Graffiti" and "Nightspirit Sigils." Passive 4: Restore 20 Phlogiston to the party whenever a Nightsoul burst is triggered. This won't work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or the Spiral Abyss.

Constellations

Credit: HoYoverse

C1: After using her Elemental Skill, Citlali will gain the "Opalstar Vestments" effect. During this, she will obtain 10 Stellar Blades that can be activated whenever the active character other than Citlali deals DMG. 1 Blade will consumed to increase the DMG dealt by 200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery.

After using her Elemental Skill, Citlali will gain the effect. During this, she will obtain 10 Stellar Blades that can be activated whenever the active character other than Citlali deals DMG. 1 Blade will consumed to increase the DMG dealt by 200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery. After nearby party members trigger Frozen or Melt, Citlali will gain another 3 Stellar Blades. The stacks for blades will reset if her Elemental Skill is performed again.

Additionally, Phlogiston consumption is decreased by 45%.

C2: Citlali gains 125 Elemental Mastery, and other characters will gain 250 Elemental Mastery when under her Opal Shield. Nearby active characters (co-op mode) will also gain a shield.

Citlali gains 125 Elemental Mastery, and other characters will gain 250 Elemental Mastery when under her Opal Shield. Nearby active characters (co-op mode) will also gain a shield. RES shreds in her passive Mamaloaco's Frigid Rain is further decreased by an additional 20%.

is further decreased by an additional 20%. C3: Increases Elemental Skill level by 3.

Increases Elemental Skill level by 3. C4: Summon an additional Obsidian Spiritvessel Skull whenever Elemental Skill's Frostfall Storm hits opponents. The newly summoned Skull will deal 1200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery as Cryo DMG upon explosion and restore 16 Nightsoul points.

Summon an additional Obsidian Spiritvessel Skull whenever Elemental Skill's Frostfall Storm hits opponents. The newly summoned Skull will deal 1200% of Citlali's Elemental Mastery as Cryo DMG upon explosion and restore 16 Nightsoul points. C5: Increases Elemental Burst level by 3.

Increases Elemental Burst level by 3. C6: Whenever Itzpapa is on the field, it'll consume all the active Nightsoul points to grant Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro DMG bonuses. For each consumed Nightsoul point, it'll grant a 1.5% DMG bonus, up to 60%.

Whenever Itzpapa is on the field, it'll consume all the active Nightsoul points to grant Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro DMG bonuses. For each consumed Nightsoul point, it'll grant a 1.5% DMG bonus, up to 60%. Since it has consumed all the Nightsoul points, the Opal Fire state of Itzpapa in Citlali's Elemental Skill will no longer end even when Nightsoul points are exhausted.

Genshin Impact Citlali Upgrade Materials

Credit: HoYoverse

Ascension

Here are all the materials you'll need to fully upgrade Citlali to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

9 Shivada Jade Fragment

9 Shivada Jade Chunk

168 Quenepa Berry

18 Juvenile Fang

30 Seasoned Fang

36 Tyrant’s Fang

46 Talisman of the Enigmatic Land

420,000 Mora

Talent

Here are all the materials you'll need to fully upgrade Citlali's one talent to level 10:

3 Teachings of Kindling

21 Guide to Kindling

38 Philosophies of Kindling

6 Juvenile Fang

22 Seasoned Fang

31 Tyrant’s Fang

6 Denial and Judgment

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

That's everything leaked about Citlali in Genshin Impact.

You may be worried about your Primogems count now since 5.3 looks stacked, but with Lantern Rite also being featured, the update may hand out just enough. Of course, if you're looking to pull both new characters, there's little point in wishing in the current banners.