One of FC 26's biggest campaigns is about to pick up full steam, and the first warm-up Evolution is live to get you prepared. The Warming Up Evo slightly boosts all the stats but doesn't add any PlayStyles.

It might not look tempting for most, but for some cards, the upgrade provides a good increase to stats when done with chains in mind. You can't just throw any cards into it, as the Warming Up Evo has several shortcomings.

Below are the best cards for the Evolution, including some things you need to keep in mind.

Best Players For Warming Up Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five most standout players for Warming Up Evolution in FC 26 are:

Theo Hernández (Gold)

(Gold) Micky van de Ven (Gold)

(Gold) Dan-Axel Zagadou (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Khéphren Thuram (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Julian Ryerson (Winter Wildcards)

Before doing this Evolution, there are several things to keep in mind. The most important aspect is that it increases the overall value by 1. That means if you use it on players who are rated 86, they'll become 87 past the upgrade, which isn't ideal.

We do not know if 87-rated cards will become standard requirements soon or during Team of the Year. There are plenty of good 86-rated cards eligible, like Patrick Vieira Winter Wildcards.

The upgrades you end up with for being 87-rated aren't all that amazing, so it's best to wait before evolving these cards. If any big Evolution comes out in the near future, the boost you get here becomes redundant. There is a high chance there will be better upgrades for your 86 OVR cards soon.

Another thing you need to pay attention to is that Evolution changes card rarity, making them lose the chemistry boost if they were from promos like Time Warp. Future Evolutions that change card rarity may solve it, but it's still important to have that in mind.

When combining everything, we feel the Warming Up is best done on low-rated cards, ideally on fullbacks and midfielders, as they can benefit the most from the boosted stats across the board.

We'll have the usual big Evolution during TOTY that'll let you create a TOTY-level card for a specific position after doing a series of upgrades. This year, it is going to be for midfielders, so they may be the right pick here as well.

Is Warming Up Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

While the upgrades aren't bad, especially for just 10k coins, it's best to wait before doing the Warming Up Evolution in FC 26.

On their own, the upgrades aren't very tempting but can provide a tidy boost to your existing chains. Team of the Year is a big promo and may have multiple Evolutions that provide better upgrades, so the best course is to wait and identify the best chain path later.

That's everything about the Warming Up Evolution in FC 26.