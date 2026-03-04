Primary Subject: Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC (FC 26)

Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC (FC 26) Key Update: A new 90 Defending/91 Physicality centre-back card featuring the "Bruiser+" PlayStyle and multiple Defender++ roles.

March 4, 2026 Quick Answer: The Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC costs approximately 76.8k coins. It requires two squads (86 and 87 rated) and offers a top-tier Bundesliga defender with Stopper++ and Ball-Playing Defender++ roles.

The FC 26 Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Borussia Dortmund centre-back.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a fantastic one for Bundesliga theme teams.

FC 26 Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC has great attributes, with 84 pace, 55 shooting, 75 passing, 76 dribbling, 90 defending, and 91 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Pinged Pass, Jockey, Block, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, and Aerial Fortress.

As for roles, this card has Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Fantasy FC SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Waldemar Anton Fantasy FC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 76.8k coins.

