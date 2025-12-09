Tricks and Flicks is a free Evolution in FC 26. True to its name, the Evolution provides a decent dribbling boost and adds samba flair to your card with Trickster+ playstyle, fitting the current Joga Bonito promo.

It does not upgrade your stats as much as other EVOs like The Wizard; the upgrades don't bump overall by much, keeping cards intact for quick chains. Below are some of the standout picks for Tricks and Flicks Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Tricks and Flicks Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

The five best players for Tricks and Flicks Evolution in FC 26 are:

Salma Paralluelo (Gold)

(Gold) Wlodzimierz Smolarek (World Tour Silver Star)

(World Tour Silver Star) Sócrates (World Tour Silver Star)

(World Tour Silver Star) Karim Adeyemi (Gold)

(Gold) Rosemonde Kouassi (Team of the Week)

There are two ways to go about the Evolution. If you fancy the samba playstyle, then you're free to pick any quick-footed player and give them the Trickster+.

Otherwise, use it on a player with an already existing PlayStyle+ just to give them the dribbling boost with Tricks and Flicks Evolution. You'll be getting the base Trickster here as well, so you're getting some flair either way.

For players with no existing PS+, a simple workaround will be to do any other EVO that gives PS+, and then give them this upgrade. This way, you can even give a dribbling boost to low-rated players outside of pure attacking positions. Even defense-focused players can make use of increased dribbling, provided they already have all the important playstyles.

Because the World Tour Silver Star cards are also eligible for the Evolution, it is an opportunity to upgrade them. However, if you've never considered using them for any objectives or playing Silver Leagues, it might not be the best call. In case you do prefer Silver Icons, anyone who can utilize dribbling boost and suits the Trickster+ gameplay should be a good choice.

It is a free upgrade, so you're not losing out on anything for doing it. Tricks and Flicks Evolution is best seen as a neat upgrade to dribbling more than anything. You can wait until the last few days of the EVO to see if ongoing promos and objectives release better candidates.

That's everything about the best players for Tricks and Flicks Evolution in FC 26.