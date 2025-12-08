Another gameweek is in the books, and we had plenty of phenomenal performances across the globe, which means TOTW 13 has the chance to be one of the most stacked ones of FC 26 to date.

The previous TOTW squads haven't been anything to write home about, but with many world-class players performing at a high level in the previous week, maybe TOTW 13 is the one that turns things around.

FC 26 TOTW 13 Predictions

Credit: EA Sports

Who will feature in the TOTW 13 promo? That's the biggest question about FC 26 TOTW 13, and luckily for you, we had a good idea of which stars will be featured in the promo squad.

Unfortunately, a few world-class players are bound to be snubbed, but that's just how EA operates, so it's not really worth it to get upset about it. Despite that, with so many big names to choose from for TOTW 13, the promo should feature many great cards.

Without further ado, here are our predictions for the FC 26 TOTW 13 promo.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 3 Goals

Harry Kane's historic season continues, with the Bundesliga's top scorer adding three more goals to his goal tally in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win versus VfB Stuttgart. Despite only being subbed in 60 minutes into the game, the English captain didn't need much time to leave his mark on the game.

After such a great performance, it would be shocking if Harry Kane doesn't headline the FC 26 TOTW 13 squad.

Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 2 Goals

With each week that goes by, Phil Foden looks more and more like his best self, which is amazing news for Manchester City and England fans alike. In Manchester City's 3-0 win against Sunderland, the English international scored one and assisted another.

Phil Foden's tremendous performance should be more than enough to secure him a place in the FC 26 TOTW 13 squad. While many players perform admirably and then are snubbed of a place in TOTW, this week that will probably happen to his teammate, Ryan Cherki, not to himself.

Rasmus Højlund (Napoli) - 2 Goals

Højlund was the main star of Napoli's huge 2-1 win against Juventus, which helped the reigning champions hold onto the first place in the standings. The Danish striker scored twice to give Napoli the three points, which also earned him a well-deserved POTM award.

In one of the biggest rivalries in Italy, and a huge match in European football, Højlund once again showcased that he came to help Napoli retain their title. Having a fantastic performance in such an important match should grant Højlund a ticket to the TOTW 13 squad.

Ferran Torres (F.C. Barcelona) - 3 Goals

In what many expected to be a tough game for F.C. Barcelona, away against 5th-place Real Betis, and with Betis scoring early to get the lead, Ferran Torres decided to calm the Catalan fans, notching a hat-trick in just 40 minutes.

The Spanish international had a fabulous performance and was the X Factor on F.C. Barcelona's important 5-3 win, which sees the Catalans increase their lead at the top of the table to four points over their rival Real Madrid.

If a hat-trick in 40 minutes, against a top opponent, away from home, doesn't get Ferran Torres a place in the upcoming TOTW squad, then I don't know what will.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City) - 2 Goals and 1 Assist

Khadija Shaw's performance against Leicester was nothing short of amazing, with the City superstar striker scoring twice and assisting once, in the Citizens' 3-0 win. This obviously won them the POTM award, and deservingly so.

This outstanding performance from the Jamaican international needs to earn them a place in the starting XI of FC 26 TOTW 13.

TOTW 13 Honourable Mentions

The five players above are the ones I'm almost certain will feature in TOTW 13, but here are a few others I think will also be featured:

Taishi Brandon Nozawa (Royal Antwerp) - 8 Saves

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ( PSG) - 2 Goals

Xavi Simons (Tottenham) - 1 Goal and 1 Assist

Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool) - 2 Goals

Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo) - 1 Goal and 1 Assist

Pedri (F.C. Barcelona) 2 Assists