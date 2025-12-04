The FC 26 Joga Bonito Promo is coming to Ultimate Team on December 4, as recently announced by EA Sports, and it will replace the popular Thunderstruck promo.

This promo will focus on incredibly skilled players, those who have a unique flair to their game and who made the ticket price worth it. The promo means beautiful game in English, and the Joga Bonito term is used to describe players who have a playing style capable of captivating fans and leaving them astonished.

FC 26 Joga Bonito Promo Leaked Players

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

As usual, leaks have already revealed most of the players coming on the Joga Bonito Promo, which arrives at FC 26 on December 4. According to the reliable leaks, Vitinha and Bonmati co-headline the promo, with both cards having tremendous attributes and fantastic PlayStyles. Not much is yet known about their roles.

The Joga Bonito Promo will include both current stars and legends of the game, with three heroes making their FC 26 debut via the promo.

Here are all the FC 26 Joga Bonito Promo players leaked, so far:

Vitinha - CM - 91 OVR

Bonmati - CM - 91 OVR

Ginola - LM - 90 OVR

Okocha - CAM - 90 OVR

Palmer - CAM - 89 OVR

Maicon - RB - 89 OVR

De Jong - CM - 89 OVR

Abedi Pele - CAM - 89 OVR

Yildiz - CAM - 88 OVR

Kelly - RW - 88 OVR

Rui Costa - CAM - 88 OVR

Olise - RM - 88 OVR

Nakata - CAM - 88 OVR

Aimar - CAM - 88 OVR

Quaresma - RW - 88 OVR

Necib - LM - 88 OVR

Kvaratskhelia - LW - 88 OVR

Cole - RW - 88 OVR

Sanchez - RW - 88 OVR

Murillo - CB - 87 OVR

Gervinho - LW - 87 OVR

Ederson - GK - 87 OVR

Cunha - CAM - 87 OVR

Cherki - RW - 87 OVR

Cancelo - RB - 87 OVR

Alaba - CB - 87 OVR

Isco - CAM - 86 OVR

Garbino - RW - 86 OVR

Endrick - ST - 86 OVR

Echegini - CM - 86 OVR

Doku - RW - 86 OVR

Dest - RB - 86 OVR

Anyomi - ST - 86 OVR

Alexsandro - CB - 86 OVR

Ndombele - CM - 85 OVR

Mojica - LB - 85 OVR

Geovany - RM - 85 OVR

Bryan - LM - 85 OVR

Baum - RM - 85 OVR

Atta - CM - 85 OVR

More players are expected to be revealed soon, so make sure to bookmark this article.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!