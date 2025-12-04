The FC 26 Joga Bonito Promo is coming to Ultimate Team on December 4, as recently announced by EA Sports, and it will replace the popular Thunderstruck promo.
This promo will focus on incredibly skilled players, those who have a unique flair to their game and who made the ticket price worth it. The promo means beautiful game in English, and the Joga Bonito term is used to describe players who have a playing style capable of captivating fans and leaving them astonished.
FC 26 Joga Bonito Promo Leaked Players
As usual, leaks have already revealed most of the players coming on the Joga Bonito Promo, which arrives at FC 26 on December 4. According to the reliable leaks, Vitinha and Bonmati co-headline the promo, with both cards having tremendous attributes and fantastic PlayStyles. Not much is yet known about their roles.
The Joga Bonito Promo will include both current stars and legends of the game, with three heroes making their FC 26 debut via the promo.
Here are all the FC 26 Joga Bonito Promo players leaked, so far:
- Vitinha - CM - 91 OVR
- Bonmati - CM - 91 OVR
- Ginola - LM - 90 OVR
- Okocha - CAM - 90 OVR
- Palmer - CAM - 89 OVR
- Maicon - RB - 89 OVR
- De Jong - CM - 89 OVR
- Abedi Pele - CAM - 89 OVR
- Yildiz - CAM - 88 OVR
- Kelly - RW - 88 OVR
- Rui Costa - CAM - 88 OVR
- Olise - RM - 88 OVR
- Nakata - CAM - 88 OVR
- Aimar - CAM - 88 OVR
- Quaresma - RW - 88 OVR
- Necib - LM - 88 OVR
- Kvaratskhelia - LW - 88 OVR
- Cole - RW - 88 OVR
- Sanchez - RW - 88 OVR
- Murillo - CB - 87 OVR
- Gervinho - LW - 87 OVR
- Ederson - GK - 87 OVR
- Cunha - CAM - 87 OVR
- Cherki - RW - 87 OVR
- Cancelo - RB - 87 OVR
- Alaba - CB - 87 OVR
- Isco - CAM - 86 OVR
- Garbino - RW - 86 OVR
- Endrick - ST - 86 OVR
- Echegini - CM - 86 OVR
- Doku - RW - 86 OVR
- Dest - RB - 86 OVR
- Anyomi - ST - 86 OVR
- Alexsandro - CB - 86 OVR
- Ndombele - CM - 85 OVR
- Mojica - LB - 85 OVR
- Geovany - RM - 85 OVR
- Bryan - LM - 85 OVR
- Baum - RM - 85 OVR
- Atta - CM - 85 OVR
More players are expected to be revealed soon, so make sure to bookmark this article.
