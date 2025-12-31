The FC 26 Charles De Ketelaere Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Atalanta star attacking midfielder.

This card has tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for Serie A Enilive theme teams.

FC 26 Charles De Ketelaere Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Charles De Ketelaere Winter Wildcards SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, 89 dribbling, 63 defending, and 76 physicality.

It has impressive PlayStyles, possessing Incisive Pass+, Low Driven Shot, Pinged Pass, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Technical, and First Touch.

As for roles, this card has Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, Box-To-Box+, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Charles De Ketelaere Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit three squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Charles De Ketelaere Winter Wildcards card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 72.8k coins.

