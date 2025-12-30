The FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a tremendous card from the Brighton star defensive midfielder.
This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for Premier League theme teams.
FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC has great attributes, with 83 pace, 76 shooting, 80 passing, 85 dribbling, 86 defending, and 85 physicality.
It has great PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Power Shot, Jockey, Block, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, and Technical.
As for roles, this card has Holding++, Box Crasher++, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, and Box-To-Box+.
FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution
You only need to submit three squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
After you submit this squad, you can claim the Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards card and two packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 71.5k coins.
