The FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a tremendous card from the Brighton star defensive midfielder.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for Premier League theme teams.

FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC has great attributes, with 83 pace, 76 shooting, 80 passing, 85 dribbling, 86 defending, and 85 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Power Shot, Jockey, Block, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, and Technical.

As for roles, this card has Holding++, Box Crasher++, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, and Box-To-Box+.

FC 26 Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit three squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Carlos Baleba Winter Wildcards card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 71.5k coins.

