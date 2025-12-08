Joga Bonito is a brand-new campaign in FC 26, celebrating the full flair, expressive style of football you’d see on the streets of Brazil. The Wizard is the first Evolution themed after the promo, and gives your left wingers all the stats to make them an ultimate street football trickster.

That said, here are the best players for The Wizard Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for The Wizard Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

The five standout FC 26 players for The Wizard Evolution are:

Son Heung-min (Gold)

(Gold) Giacomo Raspadori (World Tour SBC)

(World Tour SBC) Marcus Rashford (Gold)

(Gold) Harvey Barnes (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Luis Diaz (Gold)

The Evolution provides pretty big stat boosts across the board. That means all the eligible cards will end up with similar stats. Some will have better numbers, but the difference will be marginal, at least among the top picks. Your choice then will come down to the player's animation, agility, responsiveness, and general feel on the ball, as well as existing playstyles.

Son Heung-min ticks all the boxes. The upgrades make him one of the best strikers to have on your team. The only problem with the former Spurs legend will be chemistry, as MLS isn't really a popular league. It might not be a major problem if you've plenty of players with boosted chemistry, though.

A more chemistry-friendly and equally great pick is Giacomo Raspadori. The Italian, however, is an SBC card, so you might be locked out of better low-rated Evolutions. While there are no second chances here, he'll be chainable in the future.

The rest of our picks are a touch below the top two, but still good picks nonetheless. With lower-rated cards like Marcus Rashford, you can do other suitable upgrades and then use The Wizard Evolution as a final upgrade. Obviously, make sure previous upgrades don't end up making him ineligible for the EVO and boost meaningful stats that this EVO otherwise does not provide.

Is The Wizard Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

Yes, The Wizard Evolution is worth spending 40,000 coins on.

We haven't had any shortage of upgrades for the position, so you may already have several good cards. Not to mention that the position is highly competitive, making this EVO less tempting if you already have a stacked attack with the most meta cards.

In any case, the Evolution is worth doing, at least for the future chain potential. Feel free to wait until you can to see if better candidates or better chains pop up, as more of these will arrive as the Joga Bonito promo continues.

That's everything about the best players for The Wizard Evolution.