The FC 26 Robin Le Normand Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a tremendous card from the Atletico Madrid star centre-back.

This card has impressive attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.

FC 26 Robin Le Normand Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Robin Le Normand Winter Wildcards SBC has amazing attributes, with 81 pace, 35 shooting, 65 passing, 70 dribbling, 88 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Aerial Fortress+, Precision Header, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Anticipate, and Slide Tackle.

As for roles, this card has Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back++.

FC 26 Robin Le Normand Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit three squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Laliga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Robin Le Normand Winter Wildcards card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 70.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!