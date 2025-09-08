One thing that has been stressful throughout the year for many players is the menu in EA FC, particularly when you're farming upgrade packs. It tends to get frustratingly slow and freezes on random, odd occasions.

The Companion App solves these issues, and it is much faster to do the menu grind on it instead of the game itself. Here's a breakdown of its features and when it is expected to be released for FC 26.

FC 26 Companion & Web App Release Schedule

Credit: EA Sports FC 25 Companion App

Although not official, the FC 26 Web App is expected to be released on September 17, 2025, and the Companion will go live the day after.

Historically, these were released just days before the early access period began; the Web App for FC 25 was released just two days before early release. Likewise, the ones for the previous title will no longer be accessible, as this will simply be an update on the existing one.

So, expect the Web App for FC 25 to go offline around September 12 and be relaunched on the date we mentioned above for FC 26. Companion App, meanwhile, will ask you to simply update the existing.

How to access FC 26 Companion & Web App

Credit: EA Sports

If you've already downloaded or visited the website for FC 26 Companion, you'll get access directly if:

You have logged in to Ultimate Team and created a Club in EA FC 25 on your platform before August 1, 2025.

Your FC 25 account still exists and hasn't been deleted.

Your account needs to be in good standing.

If you tick all the boxes and still don't have access, you may have to wait a little longer. These can sometimes be granted phase-wise, or a simple server issue might prevent you from joining in.

While you may get access to the companion, things like Transfer Market may remain locked. It will also be the case with the game, thanks to Graduated Access. For the companion, make sure to follow these to earn the Transfer Market feature:

Your account history and whether it’s in good standing from following the EAS FC rules .

. The number of Ultimate Team accounts you’re using on the same device.

The number of active days you’ve played Ultimate Team.



An active day is when you’ve played three full matches in Ultimate Team and logged in to the Web or Companion App within a calendar day, following UTC time zones, per Ultimate Team account.

Playing more than three matches per day won’t increase your chances of unlocking the Transfer Market.

FC 26 Companion App Features

Credit: EA Sports Web App f FC 25

Like FC 25, expect complete access to your Ultimate Team in the FC 26 Companion and Web App. You'll be able to see your Club, change formations, sell players, and track progress on modes like Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and most importantly, complete SBCs and open packs.

Both the Web and Companion App will be designed the same with a similar layout, and you can see:

FC Hub – Objectives, Season.

– Objectives, Season. SBC

Evolutions

Transfer List, Transfer Market

Squad, Squad Management

Competitions — Track your score in ongoing Squad Battle, Rivals, and Champions. See available Rush modes.

— Track your score in ongoing Squad Battle, Rivals, and Champions. See available Rush modes. Team of the Week

Store

Club – Players, Managers, Leaderboards, Consumables, Stadium, and Quick Sell Recovery.

That's about all the things you'd need to manage your club on the go.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!