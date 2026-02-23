Primary Subject: FC 26 - Icon Swaps

FC 26 - Icon Swaps Key Update: The remaining 10 Swap Tokens are now earnable, replacing the first batch with similar Objectives.

Last Verified: February 23, 2026.

February 23, 2026. Quick Answer: Complete specific objectives in Squad Battles, Friendlies, and Champions to earn Token players. Only 10 were earnable when the ICON Swap first went live. With the remaining now live, you can get the coveted R9 card.

The second and final batch of 10 Swap Tokens is now earnable in FC 26 following the release of Fantasy FC. Yes, that means you can get the R9 card we know you've been eyeing for so long.

The card can easily see you through the coming months. Even if you do not want to get Ronaldo, there are other good cards and Evolutions worth considering.

All we mean is, an opportunity to grab decent rewards without the usual Ultimate Team gambling shouldn't be missed. So, here's how to get the remaining 10 Swap Tokens in FC 26 as quickly as possible.

FC 26 New Swap Tokens Objectives

Swap Tokens in FC 26 can be earned through Objectives. The first 10 were released at the end of January. Those are no longer earnable, and have been replaced by these 10 available through new Objectives:

Icon Swaps (6 Tokens)

UT Champions Objective: Win 10 Champions Matches. Rewards: Martin Palumbo Token

Silvers Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 Silver players in your starting 11. Rewards: Roggerio Nyakossi Token

ROSHN Saudi League Objective: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on Min. World Class difficulty with 11 ROSHN Saudi League players in your starting 11. Rewards: Féerine Belhadj Token

WSL Objective: Win 3 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with 11 Barclays WSL players in your starting 11. Rewards: Isaías Delpupo Token

Liga F Objective: Win 3 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with 11 Liga F players in your starting 11. Rewards: Harvey Blair Token

One Club Wonders Objective: Win 3 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty with 11 First Owned players in your starting 11. Rewards: Julie Swierot Token



Icon Swaps: Italy (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned Italian players in your starting 11. Score with a Header in 3 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned Italian players in your starting 11. Assist with a Through Ball in 7 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned Italian players in your starting 11.

Reward: Leonardo Mendicino Token



Icon Swaps: Spain (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned Spanish players in your starting 11. Score with a Chip Shot in 6 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned Spanish players in your starting 11. Assist with a Cross in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned Spanish players in your starting 11.

Reward: Othmane Maamma Token



Icon Swaps: England (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned English players in your starting 11. Score in 10 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned English players in your starting 11. Assist with a defender in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned English players in your starting 11.

Reward: Bakary Haidara Token



Icon Swaps: France (1 Token)

Objective: Win 6 matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned French players in your starting 11. Score with a Low Driven Shot in 7 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned French players in your starting 11. Assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches in the Live Event: Icon Swaps One Nation, with at least 8 First Owned French players in your starting 11.

Reward: Florianne Jourde Token



Similar to the first batch, these 10 Tokens will be available until March 13. While the Tokens will no longer be earnable past the date, the rewards SBCs, where you'll use them to claim cards and packs, will remain live a week longer.

Fastest Method to Earn Swap Tokens in FC 26

The nation-specific Objective with 1 Swap Token each must be completed separately, as there is no way to build a squad to complete multiple in one go. Play the mode and keep tabs on the requirements mentioned. The only thing you can do is to let your opponents score and hope they'll let you too.

One place where you can maximize is the Squad Battle Objectives. You'll need to form three squads, and the right ones will help you complete it within 12 matches. First, form a squad of 11 Saudi League Silvers and win 6 Squad Battle matches with them.

Then form a squad of WSL and Liga F players and win 3 with each. Between WSL and Liga F, make one squad of first-owned players, and you'll knock off all the Squad Battle-related ones. First owned are basically any players you didn't buy from the Transfer Market, so making a WSL and Liga F team shouldn't be tough.

It is slightly easier to complete than the first batch if you look at the Squad Battle matches. Since the bench doesn't matter, keep it stacked and replace your weakest players once the match kicks off. The rest is about the same and will require a bit of work.

That's everything about the fastest way to get Swap Tokens in FC 26.