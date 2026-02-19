Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC

February 19, 2026 Quick Answer: Fantasy FC officially begins this Friday at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. It features live cards for active players like Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leão, alongside several legendary Heroes.

Fantasy FC is the next promo in FC 26. It'll bring live cards of players across the many leagues, and they will receive upgrades based on real-life performance. We'll get cards for both active players and Heroes.

The entire Team 1 of Fantasy FC has been leaked. Below is a list of all the themed players that'll head to the Ultimate Team packs this Friday.

Full List of Fantasy FC Players In FC 26

Per leaks, here are all the players in Team 1 of Fantasy FC:

Active players

Rafael Leão

Salma Paralluelo

Endrick

Cole Palmer

Bruno Fernandes

Robert Lewandowski

João Félix

Douglas Luiz

Semenyo

Unai Simón

Moussa Diaby

Deniz Undav

Donyell Malen

Noa Lang

Aleix García

Ben Chilwell

Giovane Santana

Francisco Moura

Claire Lavogez

Heroes

Antonio Di Natale

Yaya Touré

Jaap Stam

Paulo Futre

Saeed Al Owairan

Tomas Brolin

Outside of the team, there will be other players released through SBCs and Objectives. João Cancelo, Víctor Ibarbo, and Gervinho are the only three players leaked so far for the same.

Remember, all the names here are based on leaks. While they've been spot on, and we expect that to continue this time as well, finer details can change.

FC 26 Fantasy FC Team 1 Release Times

Team 1 of Fantasy FC will go live at the standard content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT on February 20, 2026. Team 2 will then go live exactly one week after, on February 27, 2026.

Past Fantasy FC, it'll be time for FUT Birthday. March is the anniversary of Ultimate Team, and FUT Birthday has always coincided, celebrating its history. We'll have players with 5-star ratings in either SM or WF, or in both.

Of course, we'll keep you updated on all that's upcoming with FC 26.