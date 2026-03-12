Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 6 World Tour Silver Stars

FC 26 Season 6 World Tour Silver Stars Key Update: A new set of Silver Icons has been added to the Seasonal Objectives.

Live (available throughout Season 6) Last Verified: March 12, 2026.

March 12, 2026. Quick Answer: You can unlock Silver versions of legendary Icons like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Oliver Kahn by completing specific Seasonal Objectives. Making a certain squad and playing Squad Battles can unlock them in no time.

A new season means a new batch of Silver Stars will be up for grabs in FC 26 through different objectives. It has been a long while since a major Evolution didn’t exclude them, so you might not be jumping to your feet at first sight.

Not even the R9 card with Low Driven Shot+ looks exciting because of the Evolution restriction. But you never know, an upgrade may pop up, and you suddenly have a great ICON card without going through the Ultimate Team gambling.

Because of that, it's best to have them unlocked. Below, we go over how to get all the Silver ICONs for Season 6 of FC 26.

How To Unlock All FC 26 Season 6 Silver Star ICONs

To unlock World Tour Silver Stars in FC 26, you have to complete the objective they're locked behind. You can find them in the Seasonal section of the Objective menu.

Each objective has two challenges, but you only have to complete one. Here are all the new Silver ICONs and what you need to do to unlock them.

O Fenômeno - Ronaldo

Pure Finisher Score in 70 separate matches using a Brazilian ST (only Preferred Position) in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Brazilian 50 Win 50 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having at least 6 Brazilian players in your starting 11.



The Invisible Wall - Gilberto da Silva

Rock Solid Concede 1 goal or less in 20 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 1 Brazilian player in your starting squad.

Midfield Magic Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 2 Brazilian Midfielders in your starting 11.



Elite Vision - Hidetoshi Nakata

Flawless Finish Score a Finesse Shot goal with a Japanese player in 15 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Perfect 20 Win 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 2 Japanese players in your starting 11.



The Titan - Oliver Kahn

Titan's Victory Win 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having 2 German players in your starting 11.

No Entry Keep a clean sheet in 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using a German GK in your starting 11 (only preferred position).



Three-Lung Park - Ji Sung Park

Pick a Corner Score using a Low Driven Shot in 15 separate matches using a South Korean player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Winning Mindset Win 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 2 South Korean players in your starting 11.



The Horse - Lúcio

Full Field Vision Assist at least 1 goal per match using a Brazilian CB (preferred position) in 15 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).

Brazilian Wall Keep a clean sheet in 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having Min. 2 Brazilian Defenders (LB, CB, RB) in your starting 11.



The Wizard - Ronaldinho

Brazilian Duo Play 40 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 2 Brazilian Attackers (LW, ST, RW) in your starting 11.

Skiller from Brazil Score in 30 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a player with 5* Skill Moves.



The Bullet Man - Roberto Carlos

Threat from the Left Assist a goal in 35 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Brazilian LB (preferred position).

Dead Ball Specialist Score a Free Kick goal in 10 separate matches with a Brazilian player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events).



The Express Train - Cafu

Threat from the right Assist a goal with a cross in 20 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 2 Silver Player Items in your starting 11.

Overlap King Win 30 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having a Brazilian RB (preferred position) in your starting 11.



Rivo - Rivaldo

Rivagooool Score in 60 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Brazilian LW (preferred position).

Golden Left Win 30 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 5 LALIGA Player Items in your starting 11.



Fastest method to unlock Season 6 Silver ICONs

To unlock the Silver Stars for Season 6 quickly, you need to form a squad that checks these boxes:

5 players from La Liga.

6 players from Brazil, including RB/LB positions, and 2 midfielders.

A player with a 5-star skill rating.

A German goalkeeper.

A Japanese and South Korean player (ideally, both attackers).

You can combine these requirements, like having Brazilian La Liga players. Just make sure you have all six boxes ticked, and it should be doable in a single squad.

No need to stress over squad strength, as the fastest way involves playing Squad Battle on Sem-Pro difficulty. That should be an easy dub even with regular Golds. You'll need to complete the following tasks:

Win 50 matches on Squad Battle (min. Semi-Pro).

Score a Finesse goal with your Japanese player in 15 different matches.

Score a Low Driven goal with your Korean player in 15 different matches.

Assist in 35 different matches with your Brazilian LB.

Score in 30 separate matches with a player with a 5-star skill rating.

Keep a clean sheet in 10 matches.

If you do the six things listed above, you will complete all the ICONs. Of course, winning 50 matches sounds exhausting, but you have a full season to do it.

Once you've finished your weekly Squad Battle matches, keep refreshing and play only weak teams with no special cards. This will make some of these tasks, like assisting with LB, scoring Finesse, and Low Driven, much easier.

Try to do all the things we mentioned every match.

That's all the Silver Stars added with Season 6 to FC 26 and how to unlock them.