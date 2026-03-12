Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (World Tour - Season 6)

March 12, 2026 Quick Answer: Complete the Hina Sugita World Tour SBC by submitting 84 and 86-rated squads to unlock a high-utility NWSL midfielder with elite defensive and playmaking PlayStyles.

The FC 26 Hina Sugita World Tour SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the Angel City FC midfielder.

This card has good attributes, solid PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's an okay addition to some Ultimate Team squads and a good one for National Women's Soccer League theme teams.

FC 26 Hina Sugita World Tour SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Hina Sugita World Tour has good attributes, with 85 pace, 83 shooting, 87 passing, 89 dribbling, 85 defending, and 82 physicality.

It has solid PlayStyles, possessing Long Ball Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Block, Intercept, Anticipate, Press Proven, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Holding++, Wide Half++, Box Crasher++, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, Box-To-Box+, and Playmaker+.

FC 26 Hina Sugita World Tour SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this World Tour SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

NWSL

Requirements:

NWSL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Hina Sugita World Tour card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 33.3k coins.

