Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 XP Guide

FC 26 - Season 5 XP Guide Key Update: A new batch of objectives has been released as part of the Knockout Royalty promo.

A new batch of objectives has been released as part of the Knockout Royalty promo. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Quick Answer: SP can only be earned through objectives, with a few odd amounts handed out through packs. We list the best ones to check out currently to level up as fast as possible.

Season 5 of FC 26 is good enough that you can cough up the 500k coins asking price. Evolutions continue to be the highlight among all rewards, with cards and packs in the premium track also offering great value this time.

Unlike traditional battle passes, the progression for the season track in FC 26 is a little different. EA deliberately paces it so you can't see through all the levels in the first few weeks. If you've been active during this season, you could have reached the final level by now.

That said, here's how to level up fast in Season 5 of FC 26, including the objectives to check for SP.

Fastest Way To Get SP In FC 26 Season 5

Season Points in FC 26 can only be obtained by completing Objectives. Sometimes, there are odd packs in the store that give SP, like Halftime Seasonal Supply, which rewards 1,500 SP, but they aren't reliable and generally aren't worth the coins.

There will be more than enough SP over the course of the season to hit the final level. Because Objectives expire, you have to quickly complete them to get points you'd otherwise miss.

Fortunately, even if you've missed the early weeks, there is a large number of points handed out near the end of the season. In the past, you could level up more than half of the season track in the final weeks alone. It'll likely be no different for Season 5.

So, all you have to do is look for the right Season Points providing Objectives.

Here are the Objectives during the Knockout Royalty campaign and the amount of SP they provide:

Campaign

Knockout Royalty: Flash Rush Group Reward: 100 SP Play 5 matches in the "Love is in the Knockouts" Flash Rush Event. Win 3 matches in the "Love is in the Knockouts" Flash Rush Event. Assist at least 1 goal in 5 separate matches in the "Love is in the Knockouts" Flash Rush Event. Score 5 goals in the "Love is in the Knockouts" Flash Rush Event while using a Knockout Royalty Player. Earn 40,000 Rush Points

Knockout Royalty: Lewis Ferguson Group Reward: 600 SP Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 1 Serie A player in your starting 11. Assist 3 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush). Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) using a player from Scotland. Win 4 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush). Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush).



Campaign Objectives are changed based on ongoing promos. They end quickly, so make sure not to miss them if you're on lower levels.

Seasonal

Daily Objectives Total Points: 175 SP Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode and earn SP! Score 2 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Weekly Objectives Total Points: 1,950 SP Assist 3 goals using through balls. Keep 1 Clean Sheet. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 3 French players in your starting 11. Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode using a Ligue 1 player.

Season 5 Weekly Play Total Points: 1,050 SP Play 5 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty. Play 5 matches in Rivals. Play 5 matches in Champions. Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team Live Event. Play 5 Ultimate Team Rush matches.



Clubs

Weekly Objectives - Club Rush Total Points: 775 SP Win 12 matches in Clubs Rush. Tackle 10 times in Clubs Rush. Assist 8 goals in any Clubs 11v11. Score 15 goals in any Clubs 11v11. Pass 40 times in Clubs Rush.

Daily Objectives - Clubs Total Points: 35 SP Play 1 match in any Clubs 11v11. Score 3 goals in Clubs Rush.



Manager

Weekly Objectives - Manager Live Total Points: 350 SP Complete 1 Manager Live Challenge. Complete 3 Manager Live Challenges. Complete 2 Manager Live Challenges.

Weekly Objectives - Manager Career Total Points: 600 SP Play 3 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this objective! Play 5 full matches on the same save file in Manager Career Mode to complete this objective!



Player Career

Weekly Objectives Total Points: 850 SP Complete 10 Match Objectives.



Remember, this exact set of Objectives might not be available, depending on when you read the article. But these should give you a general idea of places to check for SP.

Those were all the objectives currently available that reward SP to help you level up quickly in FC 26 Season 5.