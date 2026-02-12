FC 26 Knockout Royalty: All Leaked Players, ICONs & Heroes

Primary Subject: FC 26 - Knockout Royalty

FC 26 - Knockout Royalty Key Update: Leaks have revealed all major players for the promo.

February 12, 2026 Quick Answer: Knockout Royalty officially begins this Friday at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. It features cards for active players like Vinícius Jr. and Rodri, alongside legendary ICONs and Heroes.

Knockout Royalty is a brand-new promo in FC 26, focusing on players who thrived on crunch fixtures like knockout games. It is likely replacing the Grassroots Greats campaign from last year, as the next two promos for the coming weeks are Fantasy FC and FUT Birthday.

All that means is a new batch of players will be available in packs this Friday, before another themed batch of cards is released next week. Here are the ones that'll be part of the Knockout Royalty promo.

Full List of Knockout Royalty Players In FC 26

Per leaks, here are all the players that'll feature during the Knockout Royalty promo:

Active players

Vinícius Júnior

Antoine Griezmann

Micky van de Ven

Kai Havertz

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Ferland Mendy

Rodri

Bruno Guimarães

Alphonso Davies

Emiliano Martínez

Vivianne Miedema

Olivier Giroud

Enzo Fernández

Ahmet Oğuz

Victor Osimhen

Benjamin Pavard

Marta Vieira da Silva

ICONs

Mia Hamm

Andrés Iniesta

Gerd Müller

Lotta Schelin

Dunga

Steven Gerrard

Steffi Jones

Geoff Hurst

Frank Rijkaard

Gheorghe Hagi

Heroes

Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Dirk Kuyt

Roy Makaay

SBCs

Giorgio Chiellini (ICON)

Gilberto Silva (Hero)

That's all the players leaked so far for the Knockout Royalty campaign. More will be part of the promo, especially through SBC and other objective releases. Remember, these are all leaks. While they've been spot on, and we expect it to be the case this time as well, finer details can change.

FC 26 Knockout Royalty Release Times

Knockout Royalty in FC 26 will go live at the standard content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT on February 13, 2026.

Not all promos have two teams. So, if EA follows the same schedule as they did last year, Knockout Royalty will feature only one team. A new promo will then go live next Friday at the same time we mentioned above.

In case Knockout Royalty does end up featuring two teams, expect the other one to go live one week after instead of a new promo. Fantasy FC and FUT Birthday are expected for the upcoming campaigns.