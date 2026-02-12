FC 26 Knockout Royalty: All Leaked Players, ICONs & Heroes

- Primary Subject: FC 26 - Knockout Royalty
- Key Update: Leaks have revealed all major players for the promo.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: February 12, 2026
- Quick Answer: Knockout Royalty officially begins this Friday at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. It features cards for active players like Vinícius Jr. and Rodri, alongside legendary ICONs and Heroes.
Knockout Royalty is a brand-new promo in FC 26, focusing on players who thrived on crunch fixtures like knockout games. It is likely replacing the Grassroots Greats campaign from last year, as the next two promos for the coming weeks are Fantasy FC and FUT Birthday.
All that means is a new batch of players will be available in packs this Friday, before another themed batch of cards is released next week. Here are the ones that'll be part of the Knockout Royalty promo.
Full List of Knockout Royalty Players In FC 26
Per leaks, here are all the players that'll feature during the Knockout Royalty promo:
Active players
- Vinícius Júnior
- Antoine Griezmann
- Micky van de Ven
- Kai Havertz
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Ferland Mendy
- Rodri
- Bruno Guimarães
- Alphonso Davies
- Emiliano Martínez
- Vivianne Miedema
- Olivier Giroud
- Enzo Fernández
- Ahmet Oğuz
- Victor Osimhen
- Benjamin Pavard
- Marta Vieira da Silva
ICONs
- Mia Hamm
- Andrés Iniesta
- Gerd Müller
- Lotta Schelin
- Dunga
- Steven Gerrard
- Steffi Jones
- Geoff Hurst
- Frank Rijkaard
- Gheorghe Hagi
Heroes
- Ole Gunnar Solskjær
- Dirk Kuyt
- Roy Makaay
SBCs
- Giorgio Chiellini (ICON)
- Gilberto Silva (Hero)
That's all the players leaked so far for the Knockout Royalty campaign. More will be part of the promo, especially through SBC and other objective releases. Remember, these are all leaks. While they've been spot on, and we expect it to be the case this time as well, finer details can change.
FC 26 Knockout Royalty Release Times
Knockout Royalty in FC 26 will go live at the standard content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT on February 13, 2026.
Not all promos have two teams. So, if EA follows the same schedule as they did last year, Knockout Royalty will feature only one team. A new promo will then go live next Friday at the same time we mentioned above.
In case Knockout Royalty does end up featuring two teams, expect the other one to go live one week after instead of a new promo. Fantasy FC and FUT Birthday are expected for the upcoming campaigns.
