FC 26 Season 6 Key Update: Season 6 is said to focus on the historic 2002 World Cup hosted by Japan and South Korea.

Leaked Last Verified: March 5, 2026

March 5, 2026 Quick Answer: Mark your calendars for next Thursday. Season 6 will feature plenty of Brazil, Japan, and South Korea players, headlined by an Oliver Kahn card to commemorate his historic 2002 Golden Ball win.

Season 5 of FC 26 wraps up next week. Depending on how far you're into it, you can probably finish the whole thing in the remaining few days. Don't worry if you don't want to slog through it for the rewards. Better ones are coming soon as Season 6 begins next week.

EA won't confirm the reward and theme until the season is live. But leaks have detailed the World Cup year it'll be based on and some of the cards.

FC 26 Season 6 Release Date & Start Time

Season 6 of FC 26 is expected to go live on Thursday, March 12, 2026, around 8 am GMT / 12 am PT. That's the time when a season usually ends, and the new one always begins immediately after. You can also confirm the end date in-game through the season track.

The daily content time is 6 PM GMT when new promos and teams go live. However, seasons start at different hours, typically releasing on Thursday. Likewise, each season has different runtimes. Some last for a month, others last much longer.

Everything To Know About FC 26 Season 6

According to leaks, the spotlight of Season 6 will be the 2002 World Cup. Seasons always focus on a single WC year and include cards from the host and the winning nation.

Brazil clinched its record title that year. Oliver Kahn, who won the Golden Ball that year and is the only keeper in history to do so, had an ordinary day.

Ronaldo Nazário scored in the 67th minute off the back of a rebound from the keeper, putting Brazil firmly in the winning position, having already been the favorites heading into the game.

2002 was also the first World Cup that was hosted by two nations: Japan and South Korea. Yes, that means you can expect Silver Stars from Brazil, and the reward track will feature players from Japan and South Korea.

Some of the leaked players include:

Silver Stars

Lúcio

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo Nazário

Season Rewards

Oliver Kahn

Rivaldo

Landon Donovan

Son Heung-min

Casemiro

Keito Nakamura

Ederson

Takefusa Kubo

Kim Min-jae

Remember, these are all based on leaks. While they've generally been spot on, finer details can vary.

That's everything leaked about Season 6 of FC 26. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

