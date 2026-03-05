Primary Subject: FC 26 - FUT Birthday Team 1

FC 26 - FUT Birthday Team 1 Key Update: All active players and Hero cards for Team 1 have been leaked.

All active players and Hero cards for Team 1 have been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: March 5, 2026

March 5, 2026 Quick Answer: FUT Birthday Team 1 launches March 6, 2026, at 6 PM GMT, featuring leaked stars Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and ICON Batistuta.

FUT Birthday is one of the staple promos of every EA FC title, bringing in cards with max skill and weak foot rating. For FC 26, we will also get to choose PlayStyles for any of the active player cards.

Whether this is EA signaling a rest in the PlayStyle meta, where there will be no single extremely overpowered PS for a position, or just wanting to monetize the game further by potentially locking them behind a paywall and absurd grind, remains to be seen.

For now, check out all the players that have been leaked for the upcoming FUT Birthday Team 1.

All FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 1 Players

Credit: EA Sports

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the FUT Birthday campaign:

Active Players

Lamine Yamal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Melchie Dumornay

Federico Valverde

Luis Díaz

Kenan Yıldız

Luka Modrić

Wendie Renard

Jamie Vardy

Jérémy Doku

Loïc Badé

Katie McCabe

Joelinton

Igor Thiago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Marcos Llorente

Fridolina Rolfö

Dante

Kerolin Nicoli

Iñaki Williams

Rayane Messi

Croix Bethune

Pernille Harder

Charles De Ketelaere

Caroline Weir

Willian Pacho

Kobbie Mainoo

Alex Pfeiffer

Selina Cerci

Hugo Ekitiké

Luca Marseiler

Ivan Perišić

Allan Saint-Maximin

Thelo Aasgaard

Marcos Senesi

Tyler Morton

Nicolas Pépé

Mikel Merino

Aymeric Laporte

Allegra Poljak

Noah Ohio

Larissa Mühlhaus

Harry Wilson

Julia Grosso

Nadiem Amiri

Bradley Barcola

Jawad El Yamiq

Jayden Oosterwolde

Musab Al Juwair

Kiko Seike

Gelson Martins (SBC/Objective)

Frenkie de Jong (SBC)

ICONs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Gabriel Batistuta

Heroes

Andrea Barzagli

Esteban Cambiasso (SBC)

Mario Mandžukić (SBC)

Ze Roberto (SBC)

Peter Crouch (SBC/Objective)

Of course, there will be more ICONs and Heroes coming to the promo. Outside of the players above, who will be available in the packs, more will continue to be released throughout the promo via SBCs and Objectives.

FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 1 Release Time

The FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 1 will go live on March 6, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. Team 2 will go live exactly one week after, at the same time.

That's everything you need to know about the FUT Birthday Team 1 coming to FC 26.