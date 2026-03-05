- Primary Subject: FC 26 - FUT Birthday Team 1
- Key Update: All active players and Hero cards for Team 1 have been leaked.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: March 5, 2026
- Quick Answer: FUT Birthday Team 1 launches March 6, 2026, at 6 PM GMT, featuring leaked stars Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and ICON Batistuta.
FUT Birthday is one of the staple promos of every EA FC title, bringing in cards with max skill and weak foot rating. For FC 26, we will also get to choose PlayStyles for any of the active player cards.
Whether this is EA signaling a rest in the PlayStyle meta, where there will be no single extremely overpowered PS for a position, or just wanting to monetize the game further by potentially locking them behind a paywall and absurd grind, remains to be seen.
For now, check out all the players that have been leaked for the upcoming FUT Birthday Team 1.
All FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 1 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the FUT Birthday campaign:
Active Players
- Lamine Yamal
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Melchie Dumornay
- Federico Valverde
- Luis Díaz
- Kenan Yıldız
- Luka Modrić
- Wendie Renard
- Jamie Vardy
- Jérémy Doku
- Loïc Badé
- Katie McCabe
- Joelinton
- Igor Thiago
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Marcos Llorente
- Fridolina Rolfö
- Dante
- Kerolin Nicoli
- Iñaki Williams
- Rayane Messi
- Croix Bethune
- Pernille Harder
- Charles De Ketelaere
- Caroline Weir
- Willian Pacho
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Alex Pfeiffer
- Selina Cerci
- Hugo Ekitiké
- Luca Marseiler
- Ivan Perišić
- Allan Saint-Maximin
- Thelo Aasgaard
- Marcos Senesi
- Tyler Morton
- Nicolas Pépé
- Mikel Merino
- Aymeric Laporte
- Allegra Poljak
- Noah Ohio
- Larissa Mühlhaus
- Harry Wilson
- Julia Grosso
- Nadiem Amiri
- Bradley Barcola
- Jawad El Yamiq
- Jayden Oosterwolde
- Musab Al Juwair
- Kiko Seike
- Gelson Martins (SBC/Objective)
- Frenkie de Jong (SBC)
ICONs
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Gabriel Batistuta
Heroes
- Andrea Barzagli
- Esteban Cambiasso (SBC)
- Mario Mandžukić (SBC)
- Ze Roberto (SBC)
- Peter Crouch (SBC/Objective)
Of course, there will be more ICONs and Heroes coming to the promo. Outside of the players above, who will be available in the packs, more will continue to be released throughout the promo via SBCs and Objectives.
FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 1 Release Time
The FC 26 FUT Birthday Team 1 will go live on March 6, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. Team 2 will go live exactly one week after, at the same time.
That's everything you need to know about the FUT Birthday Team 1 coming to FC 26.
