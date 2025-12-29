Season 4 of FC 26 has now kicked off. It spotlights the 1990 World Cup competition, bringing players from the winning nation, Germany, and the host, Italy. The theme and all Silver ICONs were already leaked.

Now that the season is live, we have a full breakdown of the rewards across both the premium and free tracks. Rewards also include two Team of the Year Heroes, as the most popular campaign in FC 26 is only weeks away.

Check out all the rewards for FC 26 Season 4: Italy '90 below.

FC 26 Season 4 Italy '90 Free Reward

The following are the rewards in the free FC 26 Season 4 track.

Level 1: 78+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 2: Bundle Rewards, 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 3: 78+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 4: Bundle Rewards, 80+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 5: 81+ x12 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: 1 of 2 80+ Germany/Italy Player Pick

Level 7: 80+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: Architect Evolution

Level 9: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10: Guglielmo Vicario World Tour

Level 11: 1 of 4 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 12: Bundle Rewards, 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 13: Bundle Rewards, 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: 1 of 5 82+ Rare Gold Players

Level 15: Sjoeke Nüsken World Tour

Level 16: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 18: Bundle Rewards 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 19: Bundle Rewards

Level 20: Bundle Rewards, Brute Defender Evolution, Proper Passer Evolution

Level 21: 1 of 3 81+ Germany/Italy Player Pick

Level 22: Bundle Rewards

Level 23: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 24: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 25: Alessio Romagnoli World Tour

Level 26: Bundle Rewards, Right Side Trickster Evolution, Left Side Trickster Evolution

Level 27: 83+ x12 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 28: 84+ x1 Rare Gold Players Pac

Level 29: 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players

Level 30: Tom Bischof World Tour or Laura Freigang World Tour

Level 31: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 32: Cosmetic Evolution

Level 33: 1 of 3 83+ Germany/Italy Player Pick

Level 34: Cosmetic Evolution

Level 35: Technical+ Evolution

Level 36: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 37: Cosmetic Evolution

Level 38: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 39: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40: Völler TOTY HM or 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

FC 26 Season 4 Italy '90 Premium Reward

Below are the rewards in the premium FC 26 Season 4 track.

Level 1: 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 2: Bundle Rewards, 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 3: 3,000 SP Points

Level 4: Federico Bernardeschi World Tour

Level 5: Bundle Rewards, Matthäus Icon Loan (5 match)

Level 6: Bundle Rewards, 78+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 7: Bundle Rewards, 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: Bundle Rewards, 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 9: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10: Read and React Evolution

Level 11: Svenja Huth World Tour

Level 12: Bundle Rewards

Level 13: 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: Moise Kean World Tour

Level 16: 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 18: 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 19: Bundle Rewards, 82+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20: Grasscutter Evolution

Level 21: Bundle Rewards, Coin Boost, Draft Token

Level 22: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23: Stop in its Tracks Evolution

Level 24: Bundle Rewards

Level 25: Benjamin Henrichs World Tour

Level 26: Bundle Rewards, RW Roles Upgrade Evolution, LW Roles Upgrade Evolution

Level 27: 3,000 Season Points

Level 28: 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 29: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 30: Kai Havertz World Tour

Level 31: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 32: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 33: Ball on a String Evolution

Level 34: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack or 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 35: Get a Move On! Evolution

Level 36: Finesse Shot+ Evolution

Level 37: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 38: Yellow Lightning Evolution

Level 39: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 83+ x12 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or 83+ x12 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40: Daniele De Rossi TOTY HM or 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

It sure doesn’t look nearly as enticing as Season 3 and feels much closer to the underwhelming rewards we had in the first two seasons.