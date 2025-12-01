Following two forgettable back-to-back seasons in FC 26, we're now onto Season 3 with another 40 tiers of rewards. EA was wary of the power curve, which was part of the reason the initial passes weren't particularly tantalizing. However, the third one does have better rewards.

Grinding 500,000 coins is still not easy, and it might not be the wisest decision to spend FC Points on the early few seasons. That means you have to continue being selective with purchasing the pass. So, here's our verdict on whether Season 3: Spain '82 is worth your time and coins.

Is FC 26 Season 3 Premium Pass worth buying?

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.G

While the Season 3 Premium Pass is not an absolute must-buy in FC 26, it is still worth a 500,000-coin grind. The final ICON card of Gianfranco Zola is excellent, with several good cards in the early levels.

But as we said, it is not exactly a steal. It all depends on how quickly you can get to the max level. If you complete all the objectives and feel you can reach level 40 quickly, you can buy the pass without much thought.

The problem with the pass has been the time it takes you to progress. It's deliberately paced by EA, so you have to wait several weeks to have enough SP to reach level 40.

Sure, even if you do miss a couple of weeks, there will be a lot of points-giving objectives near the end to see you through. But there is no knowing the power curve and whether the final card will remain relevant for more than a couple of weeks if you take your sweet time to complete it.

Outside of Evolutions, there is no better use of coins (or even FC Points) in the game. Most packs are never worth the gamble, which makes Premium Pass a relatively good value to cough up your grinded coins on.

All in all, the Season 3: Spain '82 Premium Pass has much better rewards than the past two and is arguably worth buying. It’s not a bad use of coins, but it’s nothing remarkable either.

All FC 26 Season 3 Spain '82 Premium Pass Reward

Credit: EA Sports

If you buy the Premium Pass for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, the following are the rewards you'll get in FC 26:

Level 1: 78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

78+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack

80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 3: 1 of 2 Kenny Dalglish or Zico ICON Loan

1 of 2 Kenny Dalglish or Zico ICON Loan Level 4: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack

80+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack Level 5: Amaiur Sarriegi Thunderstruck

Amaiur Sarriegi Thunderstruck Level 6: Coin Boost

Coin Boost Level 7: Holiday Header Badge and Pitch Trophy

Holiday Header Badge and Pitch Trophy Level 8: 79+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

79+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: Il Divin Codino Evolution, First Touch Evolution

Il Divin Codino Evolution, First Touch Evolution Level 10: Raúl Moro World Tour OR Samuele Ricci World Tour

Raúl Moro World Tour OR Samuele Ricci World Tour Level 11: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 12: 2,500 Season Points

2,500 Season Points Level 13: 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14: 80+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: Wilfried Gnonto World Tour

Wilfried Gnonto World Tour Level 16: 81+ x2 Spain/Italy Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x2 Spain/Italy Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: CAM Roles Evolution

CAM Roles Evolution Level 21: Bundle Reward

Bundle Reward Level 22: 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: Incisive Pass Evolution, Trickster Evolution

Incisive Pass Evolution, Trickster Evolution Level 24: Holiday Header Vip

Holiday Header Vip Level 25: Ayoze World Tour

Ayoze World Tour Level 26: CDM Roles Evolution, CM Roles Evolution

CDM Roles Evolution, CM Roles Evolution Level 27: 2,500 Season Points

2,500 Season Points Level 28: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 29: 81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Destiny Udogie World Tour

Destiny Udogie World Tour Level 31: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 32: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 33: Perfectionist Evolution

Perfectionist Evolution Level 34: 82+ x3 Spain/Italy Players Pack

82+ x3 Spain/Italy Players Pack Level 35: Low Drive Shot+ Evolution

Low Drive Shot+ Evolution Level 36: Thunderstruck Evolution

Thunderstruck Evolution Level 37: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack Level 38: Cosmic Drift Evolution

Cosmic Drift Evolution Level 39: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40: Gianfranco Zola Winter Wildcards Icon or 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

That's everything about the Season 3 Spain '82 Premium Pass and whether it's worth buying.