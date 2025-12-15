FC 26 Wake Up Evolution: 5 Best Players & Chain Guide

Wake Up is a low-cost Evolution in FC 26 that provides good passing and defensive improvements. On its own, the Evolution might not appear very tantalizing, but when you do it with a chain, it provides some great results.

Continue reading to know the five best players for the Wake Up Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Wake Up Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG An example chain of Eduardo Camavinga.

The most standout choices for Wake Up Evolution in FC 26 are:

Mickey van de Ven (Gold or Team of the Week)

(Gold or Team of the Week) Eduardo Camavinga (Gold)

(Gold) Archie Brown (UEL Primetime)

(UEL Primetime) Ferland Mendy (Gold)

(Gold) Lucas Paquetá (Team of the Week)

As we said before, Wake Up Evolution is best done with a chain in mind. So, the ideal candidates will be low-rated cards that do not see their overall increase past 85. Right now, most of them can be easily coupled with The Little Magician Evolution.

Both Camavinga and Mendy are low-rated enough that you can put them on several chains. The Real Madrid duo feel good to play and have the ideal build for their respective positions.

Mickey van de Ven's Gold is another card that has huge potential. He is already sought after because of his high pace. Being a popular choice also means the Dutchman will be expensive and sometimes can even go extinct.

Of course, because this Evolution is best when combined with others, you are free to create your own combination for your favorite players. Sensible upgrades that keep the card competitive with the power curve are all you really need to keep in mind when thinking of an upgrade path.

Is Wake Up Evolution in FC 26 Worth Doing?

Yes, Wake Up Evolution is worth spending 5K Coins in FC 26. Given the low price, it does not provide enough upgrades on its own to make the card competitive.

Since you'll be going for a chain, it is not a bad idea to wait until the last few days to identify the best paths. You can also use the Wake Up twice on a card, but only do that if the overall remains below 85. Otherwise, you risk losing potential quick upgrades.

That's everything about the Wake Up Evolution in FC 26 and the best players for it.