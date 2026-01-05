The FC 26 Hofmann Time Warp SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Leverkusen star attacking midfielder.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a good addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for Bundesliga theme teams.

FC 26 Hofmann Time Warp SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Hofmann Time Warp SBC has great attributes, with 84 pace, 86 shooting, 88 passing, 89 dribbling, 75 defending, and 78 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Low Driven Shot, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Inventive, and Press Proven.

As for roles, this card has Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, False 9++, Shadow Striker+, and Advanced Forward+.

FC 26 Hofmann Time Warp SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit three squads to complete this Time Warp SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Hofmann Time Warp SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 35.8k coins.

