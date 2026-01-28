Primary Subject: FC 26 - Future Stars Promo

January 28, 2026. Quick Answer: Future Stars is a two-week-long campaign celebrating U23 "wonderkids" with stats reflecting their potential. It features Future Stars Academy Evolutions and Dual Potential SBCs, where you choose between two different versions of the same player.

Future Stars has followed the Team of the Year promo in the past, and it'll be no different in FC 26. The campaign is themed after up-and-coming prodigies, bringing cards of players who have shown the world of football their potential to be the next big thing.

Of course, EA is not going to miss the chance to throw in some ICONs. The legends will have dynamics and stats based on their yesteryear.

Here's everything you need to know about the Future Stars promo in FC 26.

When Will Future Stars Promo Begin in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Future Stars arrives at FC 26 on Friday, January 30, 2026. It should go live on the usual daily content time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT.

The promo had two teams released last year. So, if it follows the same pattern, Team 2 of Future Stars should go live one week after, on February 6, 2026. We will keep you updated on any Team 2 news and leaks.

FC 26 Future Stars Details

The Future Stars campaign in FC 26 focuses on U23 wonderkids who have the potential to become world-class players. As usual, cards will be earnable through the packs, and several will be released through SBCs and objectives.

We also had Future Stars Dual Potential last year. It brought SBCs that had a single player in two different positions, and you could pick one card. Don't worry, we will be sure to post solutions for any SBCs that hit Ultimate Team.

Outside of these, expect the other usuals in ICONs, themed Evolutions, and similar content. One staple part of the promo is Future Stars Academy. It lets you pick your favorite promising talent and then build them through Evolutions. You can pick all base PlayStyles and PS+. We expect it to return this time as well.

All Leaked FC 26 Future Stars Cards

Below are all the leaked cards for the Future Stars promo in FC 26.

Active Players

Álvaro Carreras

Valentin Barco

Senne Lammens

Nick Woltemade

Estêvão

Désiré Doué

Nico O'Reilly

Santiago Castro

Patrick Dorgu (SBC)

Heroes

Cesc Fàbregas

Micah Richards (SBC)

ICONs

Diego Maradona

Eusébio

Xavi

These were the cards that have been leaked so far. More will be available through Team 1 and Team 2, as well as various SBCs and objectives. We will keep you updated on the promo, so visit us often.

That's everything you need to know about the Future Stars promo and all the leaked players in FC 26.