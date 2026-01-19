Team of the Year is arguably the biggest and most anticipated promo in FC 26. One major reason is the fact that all the main players from the campaign will remain relevant for a long time.

Because they're well above the existing power curve, packing any of the XI from either the men's or women's team will be unreasonably tough. Even if you saved hundreds of packs, there is a good chance you'll walk out empty-handed.

Returning players will be all too familiar with the feeling. But if this is your first outing, is there a way to guarantee a TOTY card, and what can you do to increase your odds?

Can You Guarantee a TOTY Card in FC 26?

No, there is no way, neither by spending money nor grinding SBC upgrades, to guarantee any of the main XI TOTY players in FC 26. Unlike some promos, there will be no packs that guarantee a main TOTY item.

Last year, we did have TOTY HM & ICON guarantee packs for 475k coins. Even here, the odds of getting a good player were extremely slim. You'll likely get a player whose market value will be significantly less than the pack price.

There will be other store packs with high overall value or number of player items. Ignoring how expensive they will be, these improve your chances of pulling a TOTY card simply due to volume, but most pulls will still be underwhelming.

Even if you have low chances of getting the main players, you can get some freebies like Classic Hero and other earnable players through SBCs and objectives. While they won't be as good as the main players, a few won't be very far behind either.

Best Way to Pack a TOTY Card in FC 26

SBC upgrades are your best shot at packing a Team of the Year card in FC 26.

The only way to obtain the main TOTY cards is either via the Transfer Market or packs. Keep in mind that opening store packs is never worth it. Upgrades then become the most consistent source of packs, also making them your best option.

To grind them, start all the way from the bottom by doing dailies in gold, silver, bronze, and TOTY upgrades. Then do mixed league upgrades and toss the remaining on crafting upgrades. You'll have enough fodder to get going on upgrades that have the highest chance of dropping these cards, like 10x 83+ Upgrade, 5× 83+ position, and along those lines.

The second-best way to get TOTY is by buying it from the Transfer Market. Instead of wasting coins on packs, getting the player directly is much better. Of course, unless you chronically play the game, making millions of coins is tough. You just have to pray that one of the tradable packs you open through rewards like Season and other modes will have a high-value player.

If you rank higher in all the modes like Rivals, Champions, and Squad Battles, you'll get good overall value packs. While they don't guarantee a TOTY card, you have decent odds at packing something good that is tradable.

That's everything about securing a TOTY card in FC 26. All you can really do is play and farm upgrades. It is basically virtual gambling, so don't count on your luck to get these cards.