The FC 26 Pacho Thunderstruck SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the PSG star center-back.

This card has good attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a tremendous addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially great for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.

FC 26 Pacho Thunderstruck SBC

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Pacho Thunderstruck SBC has great attributes, with 82 pace, 35 shooting, 66 passing, 64 dribbling, 88 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Acrobatic, Pinged Pass, Jockey, Block, and Anticipate.

When it comes to roles, this card has Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Defender+, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Pacho Thunderstruck SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit five squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

After you submit these five squads, you can claim the Pacho Thunderstruck card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 211k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

