The Thunderstruck Promo is coming to FC 26 on November 28, and as leaks have already revealed, it will bring plenty of phenomenal cards, many of which are meta.

While most Thunderstruck cards will arrive at the game via the Team 1 promo squad, many others will be added as SBCs or objectives. This allows players to earn some good cards from the promo without having to spend many coins, which is perfect for free-to-play players.

Without further ado, let's find out which players are coming in the Thunderstruck Promo via SBCs and objectives.

All FC 26 Thunderstruck Promo SBCs and Objectives

Credit: @Futdonk

According to multiple reliable leaks, the FC 26 Thunderstruck Promo will introduce the following players via SBCs or Objectives:

Cafu - RB - 91 OVR

Carlos Alberto - RB - 91 OVR

Koeman - CB - 89 OVR

Reiten - LM - 89 OVR

Fernando Torres - ST - 88 OVR

Kounde - RB - 88 OVR

Hazard - LM - 88 OVR

Di Natale - ST - 88 OVR

Pacho - CB - 87 OVR

Geyoro - CM - 87 OVR

Nkunku - CAM - 86 OVR

Tagliafico - LB - 86 OVR

Vagnoman - RB - 85 OVR

Juan Jesus - RB - 85 OVR

Raspadori - ST - 85 OVR

There are many great cards in this list, but Cafu, Carlos Alberto, Fernando Torres, and Kounde are the best ones, because of their phenomenal attributes and PlayStyles, as well as being very easy to link. These four cards can be considered meta, with the Reiten and Koeman cards also being meta adjacent.

The 88 or higher rated cards are expected to be somewhat expensive, especially if you don't have a lot of fodder cards stored. However, there are stil plenty of affordable cards to choose from in this list, and even some of the higher-rated cards will be affordable when compared to similar cards from previous promos.

More cards coming via SBCs or Objectives are expected to be revealed in the near future, and we will make sure to update this article once that information is available. So, make sure to bookmark this article so you don't miss anything.