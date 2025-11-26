Black Friday is on the horizon, which means the Thunderstruck promo is coming to FC 26 soon, bringing amazing cards of current stars and legends of the game.

These cards will have incredible attributes, making them among the most meta in the game. But that's not all; they can receive future upgrades based on the player's real-life performances for their club.

The Thunderstruck promo will also bring a variety of other content, including daily login rewards, SBCs, player picks, Evolutions, and more.

Find out everything about one of the biggest promos in EA FC history below!

FC 26 Thunderstruck Promo

Credit: @FutSheriff

The FC 26 Thunderstruck promo arrives at Ultimate Team on Friday, November 29, and ends on December 5. Throughout that week, you can expect a lot of themed content to be added to the game, such as SBCs, player picks, massive Evolutions, login rewards, upgrade packs, and much more.

Many meta cards are coming in this promo. If you are looking to upgrade your squad, no matter the position, the FC 26 Thunderstruck promo gives you plenty of options to choose from, with the added benefit of future upgrades.

The promo includes both Icons and superstars of today, with names such as Maradona, Rodri, Eusebio, Maldini, Alexia Putellas, and Bellingham being included.

The hope is that the FC 26 Thunderstruck promo can revitalize the game, giving players a reason to keep playing or to come back. While the content is certainly fantastic, it's yet to be seen if it can overcompensate for the negative and boring gameplay loop.

FC 26 Thunderstruck Players

Credit: @Futdonk

As you might have expected, leaks have already revealed most of the players coming in the FC 26 Thunderstruck promo. According to them, the promo will be headlined by Maradona and Alexia Putellas, who are the two highest-rated cards in the promo.

Here are all the FC 26 Thunderstruck players leaked, so far:

Maradona - CAM - 96 OVR

Maldini - CB - 93 OVR

Beckenbauer - CB - 93 OVR

Prinz - ST - 93 OVR

Eusebio - ST - 92 OVR

Rodri - CDM - 91 OVR

Schelin - ST - 91 OVR

Bergkamp - ST - 91 OVR

Bellingham - CAM - 91 OVR

Raphinha - LM - 91 OVR

Russo - ST - 90 OVR

Bale - RW - 89 OVR

Musiala - CAM - 89 OVR

Kerr - ST - 89 OVR

Ribery - LM - 89 OVR

Gravenberch - CDM - 88 OVR

Pedro Neto - RM - 88 OVR

Çalhanoğlu - CDM - 88 OVR

Dumomay - ST - 88 OVR

Oblak - GK - 88 OVR

Aubameyang - ST - 87 OVR

Timber - RB - 86 OVR

Hernandez - LB - 86 OVR

Athenea - RW - 89 OVR

Greggi - CM - 86 OVR

Olga Carmona - LB - 86 OVR

Yilmaz - LM - 85 OVR

Vlahovic - ST - 85 OVR

Perisic - RW - 85 OVR

More players are expected to be revealed soon, so make sure to bookmark this article.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!