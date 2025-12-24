The FC 26 Thibaut Courtois Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Real Madrid star goalkeeper.

This card has amazing attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.

FC 26 Thibaut Courtois Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Thibaut Courtois Winter Wildcards SBC has fantastic attributes, with 87 diving, 90 handling, 78 kicking, 91 reflexes, 81 speed, and 89 positioning.

It has phenomenal PlayStyles, possessing Cross Claimer+, Far Throw, Footwork, Rush Out, Far Reach, and Deflector.

As for roles, this card has Sweeper Keeper++, Goalkeeper++, and Ball Playing Keeper+

FC 26 Thibaut Courtois Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Laliga

Requirements:

Laliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Thibaut Courtois Winter Wildcards card and TWO packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 76.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!