The FC 26 Marcus Tavernier Thunderstruck SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card from the Bournemouth winger.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Marcus Tavernier Thunderstruck SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Marcus Tavernier Thunderstruck SBC has great attributes, with 88 pace, 86 shooting, 84 passing, 89 dribbling, 70 defending, and 75 physicality.

It has solid PlayStyles, possessing Power Shot, Low Driven Shot, Pinged Pass, Inventive, Technical, Rapid, and Relentless.

As for roles, this card has Wide Playmaker++ and Winger+.

FC 26 Marcus Tavernier Thunderstruck SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Marcus Tavernier card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 40.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

