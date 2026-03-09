Primary Subject: FC 26 - Cake & Rash Evolution

FC 26 - Cake & Rash Evolution Key Update: The first major Evolution for the FUT Birthday campaign offers some of the biggest stat boosts we've seen this year.

Status: Live (start by March 16)

Last Verified: March 9, 2026

Quick Answer: If you have 125k coins, this is one of the best Evolution you can do for any striker. Top picks include Claudia Pina, Johan Cruyff, and Franco Mastantuono.

The annual birthday celebration in FC 26 is off to a wonderful start. You get to choose the PlayStyles for every active player part of the promo, and plenty of Evolutions will be released across the two weeks for older cards.

Cake & Rash is the first Evolution for the campaign. It is an excellent upgrade with much looser restrictions.

Continue reading to know the best players for the Cake & Rash Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Cake & Rash Evolution in FC 26

The seven most standout FC 26 players for the Cake & Rash Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards, ST)

(Winter Wildcards, ST) Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby)

(Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby) Franco Mastantuono (Showdown SBC)

(Showdown SBC) Peter Crouch (FUT Birthday Hero)

(FUT Birthday Hero) Paulo Dybala (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Vinícius Jr. (Gold)

(Gold) Esmee Brugts (Fantasy FC)

Given how massive the upgrades are, there are more than just seven good candidates. Pretty much every eligible player who gets a decent boost is worth a shout. Just make sure the players get sizable upgrades to take the full worth of the 125k coins back.

Claudia Pina is among the top choices because she has been the most meta player in the game. As long as an Evolution provides sensible upgrades, she'll be the frontrunner. Her Cornerstones card has the best chain potential.

The rest of our attacking options are equally good. If you do not need any attackers, you can use the Evolution on Esmee Brugts. Make sure to do other upgrades first to add important PS like Bruiser that'd make her an ultimate attacking fullback with high defensive capabilities.

For any other card, you should chain a couple of Evolutions first. The max overall requirement is 89, so best to take advantage of it. Keep track of other requirements like shot power as well.

Is Cake & Rash Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Cake & Rash Evolution is worth the 125k coins asking price. It offers great upgrades and has forgiving requirements.

That said, it is best to wait until the final few days to identify the best chain path. FUT Birthday will have plenty of Evolutions, and there is always a chance for a good chain.

Cake & Rash Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Cake & Rash Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Shot Power: Max 90

Max 90 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST

ST Not Position: CB

Upgrades

Overall: +40 (91)

+40 (91) Acceleration: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Agility: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Balance: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Ball Control: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Dribbling: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Finishing: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Long Shots: +30 (87)

+30 (87) Positioning: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Reactions: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Short Passing: +40 (88)

+40 (88) Shot Power: +40 (91)

+40 (91) Sprint Speed: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Stamina: +40 (90)

+40 (90) Vision: +30 (84)

+30 (84) Composure: +20 (85)

+20 (85) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Quick Step, Finesse Shot (2)

Quick Step, Finesse Shot (2) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Technical, Tiki Taka, Trickster (8)

Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Technical, Tiki Taka, Trickster (8) Roles: Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++

That's everything you need to know about the Cake & Rash Evolution in FC 26.

