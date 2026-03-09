- Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (Marquinhos Flashback SBC)
- Key Update: Marquinhos returns with a 92 Defending Flashback card featuring Jockey+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: March 9, 2026
- Quick Answer: The Marquinhos Flashback SBC requires 6 squads (86 to 88 rated) and costs approximately 232k coins to complete in FC 26 Ultimate Team.
The FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the PSG star centre-back, celebrating his participation in the 2023 FUT Birthday promo.
This card has amazing attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a spectacular addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 60 shooting, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 92 defending, and 85 physicality.
It has good PlayStyles, possessing Anticipate+, Jockey+, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Block, Intercept, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, and Bruiser.
When it comes to roles, this card has Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back+.
FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit six squads to complete this Flashback SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
Brazil
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
PSG
Requirements:
- Paris SG Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
Ligue 1
Requirements:
- Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
After you submit these six squads, you can claim the Marquinhos Flashback card and six packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 232k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
