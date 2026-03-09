Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (Marquinhos Flashback SBC)

FC 26 Ultimate Team (Marquinhos Flashback SBC) Key Update: Marquinhos returns with a 92 Defending Flashback card featuring Jockey+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles.

Marquinhos returns with a 92 Defending Flashback card featuring Jockey+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 9, 2026

March 9, 2026 Quick Answer: The Marquinhos Flashback SBC requires 6 squads (86 to 88 rated) and costs approximately 232k coins to complete in FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the PSG star centre-back, celebrating his participation in the 2023 FUT Birthday promo.

This card has amazing attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a spectacular addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 60 shooting, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 92 defending, and 85 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Anticipate+, Jockey+, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Block, Intercept, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, and Bruiser.

When it comes to roles, this card has Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Marquinhos Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit six squads to complete this Flashback SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

PSG

Requirements:

Paris SG Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these six squads, you can claim the Marquinhos Flashback card and six packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 232k coins.

