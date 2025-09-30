The FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundation SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, giving you a chance to earn a solid card from the Scottish center back, who is currently playing for Al-Ettifaq.

This card has good attributes, decent PlayStyles, and solid roles. If you have a ROSHN Saudi League theme squad, this card is perfect for you, as it offers a +1 chemistry boost for players from the ROSHN Saudi League. It's a solid starting center-back option.

In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad

FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundation SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundation SBC has good attributes, with 78 pace, 65 shooting, 72 passing, 74 dribbling, 82 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has decent PlayStyles, possessing Long Ball Pass, Block, and Aerial Fortress.

As for roles, this card has Wide Back++, Defender+, and Ball-Playing Defender+.

FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundation SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Squad Foundation SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Saudi Pro League

Requirements:

ROSHN Saudi League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

80 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Once you submit these two squads, you can claim the Jack Hendry Squad Foundation card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 8.5k coins.

