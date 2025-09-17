FC 26's launch is nearby, and Ultimate Team members are already planning their squads. While most focus on pacey swingers or clinical strikers, the attacking midfielder (CAM) position is the creative heartbeat of any team. A strong CAM can connect with strikers, break through resolute defenses, and even contribute goals.

The tone of your entire team may be set early on by selecting the best and most creative attacking midfield player. Whether you're looking for vision, passing, or silky dribbling, attacking midfielders offer the spark that makes your attack unpredictable.

So continue with our guide as we explore the best starter squad attacking midfielders in FC 26:

Best Starter Squad Attacking Midfielders in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Here are the standout CAM cards you should target for your starter squad:

1 – Jude Bellingham (90 OVR)

The Real Madrid star is one of the most complete CAMs in the game. Bellingham is capable of driving from midfield, scoring goals, and setting up teammates with his 90 dribbling, 86 shooting, and 83 passing. His 80 pace and 85 physicality make him incredibly hard to get the ball off, perfect for dominating the midfield and dictating the pace of the game.

2 – Florian Wirtz (89 OVR)

The German playmaker for Liverpool is an expert at the last pass. He can easily pull the strings behind your striker due to his 88 passing, 90 dribbling, and 82 shooting. While his 67 physicality is lower than others, his agility and creativity make him a premium option for a dynamic midfield.

3 – Jamal Musiala (88 OVR)

Bayern's golden boy is one of the most skillful CAMs in FC 26. With 90 dribbling, 82 shooting, and 80 passing, Musiala feels silky on the ball and can glide past defenders effortlessly. He is a great option for players who enjoy dribbling and creating space in confined spaces.

4 – Debinha (88 OVR)

The KC Current Brazilian star offers explosive creativity. Her 91 dribbling, 85 pace, and 86 passing make her one of the most agile CAMs at launch. She is a vital asset for players who appreciate faster and smarter movement due to her exceptional ability to breach low blocks.

5 – Cole Palmer (87 OVR)

Chelsea's rising star offers an underrated blend of dribbling, passing, and shooting. While his 75 pace isn't very fast, he is very calm, you can even say cold, in front of the goal, and consistently makes the game-winning assist. He is a great player to build your midfield around.

Other Good FC 26 Starter Squad Attacking Midfielders

Credit: EA Sports

If the top picks are too expensive early on, these options still offer plenty of quality for your Ultimate Team:

Lindsey Heaps (87 OVR) – 87 passing, 84 shooting, and 80 physicality for a strong, all-around CAM.

87 passing, 84 shooting, and 80 physicality for a strong, all-around CAM. Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) – 89 passing and 83 shooting make him a creative force, even with a lower pace (67).

89 passing and 83 shooting make him a creative force, even with a lower pace (67). Paulo Dybala (86 OVR) – 87 dribbling and 85 shooting for a technical, goal-scoring CAM.

87 dribbling and 85 shooting for a technical, goal-scoring CAM. Pernille Harder (86 OVR) – 88 dribbling and 81 pace, perfect for mobile midfield play.

88 dribbling and 81 pace, perfect for mobile midfield play. Caroline Weir (85 OVR) – Balanced CAM with 84 passing, 83 shooting, and 69 defending.

Balanced CAM with 84 passing, 83 shooting, and 69 defending. Marta (85 OVR) – 88 dribbling and 84 passing for a flair-filled option.

88 dribbling and 84 passing for a flair-filled option. Laura Freigang (85 OVR) – 84 pace, 83 shooting, and 79 physicality for a more direct CAM style.