The FC 26 Jana Fernández Future Stars SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the London City Lionesses star right back.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for Barclays Women’s Super League theme teams.

FC 26 Jana Fernández Future Stars SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Jana Fernández Future Stars SBC has great attributes, with 83 pace, 63 shooting, 80 passing, 78 dribbling, 90 defending, and 88 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Jockey+, Long Ball Pass, Block, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Fullback++, Attacking Wingback++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Wide Playmaker++, Wingback+, Defender+, and Wide Midfielder+.

FC 26 Jana Fernández Future Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Barclays WSL

Requirements:

Barclays WSL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain WSL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Jana Fernández Future Stars card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 30.9k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

