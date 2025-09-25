Even though there are plenty of modes that reward a good amount of coins in FC 26, the most wealth you'll earn is on the Transfer Market through trading. And there is more to trading than just wishing to pack a walkout and then selling it for thousands.

With methods like flipping, stocking, or just general investment, you can bag big coins. But like with any form of trading, there are risks. To avoid betting wrong, we've detailed how to go about your market strategy, including players and other items worth investing in.

Best Players to Invest in FC 26 Early

Credit: EA Sports

There is no one or two single best players in FC 26 that are worth investing all the time in. The market fluctuates constantly, depending on ongoing promos and other variables. However, there are certain criteria to help you identify players worth putting your stocks into.

Evolution Potential

There are several key reasons why certain players make for a popular Evolution choice:

A big-name player.

Plays well regardless of what stats suggest, like jammy, smooth dribbling, unique body and animations, exceptionally tall or strong, etc.

High on one stat but lower on the other, like someone with 90+ pace but low on shooting is one shooting upgrade away from being a great forward.

And because we're just starting, ideal players that you want to stock for Evolution sales should be lower-rated. They also always have higher future chain potential, so many may lean on them even when there are other high overall options available.

Here are some players who tick these boxes and have good potential.

Trinity Rodman

Jeremie Frimpong

Luis Diaz

Selma Bacha

Crystal Dunn

Eduardo Camavinga

Delphine Cascarino

Kingsley Coman

Karim Adeyemi

Eberechi Eze

Ayoze

These are just some example players that aren't rated too high and may or may not shoot up in prices. Try to always buy when they're lower and there is a chance they'll rise in price later. Whatever they cost can change based on when you're reading the article, as prices fluctuate a lot. Even a hint at a promo card or Informs, prices could plummet.

Head to websites like FUTBIN and check their price history, and then decide whether or not they're worth investing. Try to also keep tabs on leaks, and if there are any whispers about the suitable Evolutions, the prices will go up.

SBC Challenges

Credit: EA Sports

Some cards are generally seen as "fodder" to complete SBC challenges because they're cheap or meet the challenge requirements. They can both be Inform or Golds. You stock them and sell them just when SBC goes live to fetch profit.

It is generally hard to guess which specific cards will shoot up in prices. You can, however, check websites that have solutions and identify common names. Like, checking the SBC solutions on FUTBIN. Many rely on them and just search for the players to quickly complete. Sell the mentioned player for 100-200 coins more, and chances are someone lazy might buy it.

You have to be very quick about this, though. Prices, especially for some Informs, will increase heavily when new challenges arrive, which is against your goal of buying low and selling high. A good time to check the market for potential crash shopping is reward days. Think of Thursdays when Rivals rewards are released, and along those lines.

Cards may also shoot up in prices for simply having a certain overall. Partway through FC 25, SBCs had OVR requirements like cards with exact 87, 88, and 89 overall. All of them were often sold at their max price or bid highly just as the SBC was released or refreshed.

Real World Influence

Credit: EA Sports

One strategy that doesn't get mentioned often is investing based on real-world events. Price may increase for someone who just put in a historic performance, won a major trophy, or got transferred to a new club. Even if a popular YouTuber says some card is good, it'll start to fetch a higher price.

Depending on how big the momentum is, the price will change. Of course, it isn't exactly easy to guess these, but they can be worth the risk if done quickly.

Other factors

Beyond Evolution potential and cards that are seen as SBC fodders, here's what you need to keep in mind while investing and selling:

Prices could go down if there are similar position meta players in promo.

Bar a few exceptions, most cards will fetch the highest only in the early few weeks. As new promos are released, we'll have plenty of cards to fill the positions, so it is best not to hold for too long.

Popular players' inform cards will fetch the highest price after they've left the packs.

Some cards will simply be priced higher because they're rare or go extinct for being popular picks for Evolution upgrades.

Low overall players will sell high in the early days, but their price will plummet as they'll be fairly packable. The same goes for any other card that has a high drop rate.

Players to watch

Here is a shortlist of some other players who can shoot up in prices for many reasons. Check their price history, then buy if they're near their lowest (or snipe them), hold, and then sell when they're at their highest.

Omar Marmoush

Claudia Pina Medina

Christian Pulisic

Jérémy Doku

Ryan Gravenberch

Mayra Ramírez

Tabitha Chawinga

Bradley Barcola

Guro Reiten

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Keep in mind that the investment potential is mostly for the early days. They may or may not shoot up later.

Best items to invest in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

When it comes to investing in other club items, popular clubs' kits, badges, etc., will sell for a high price. You can pick any you want, see the supply in the market, and see if you can nab rare ones at a cheap price before selling them for the max price.

Managers, meanwhile, are more than just cosmetics, as they help with chemistry. We'd suggest going for managers from rarer leagues with good players. You're unlikely to find major issues building a max chem with major leagues, but minor ones only have a few good players, and you'll have to put in a bit of work to bring them to full chem. Popular managers can still be in demand, but buying them will be tough.

As for chemistry style, these are some that you can't go wrong with:

Anchor

Hawk

Hunter

Shadow

For any tradable club items and consumables you pack, it is best to sell them at the right time instead of keeping them. You'll get plenty of them untradable with rewards. And always check the supply of whatever item you're trying to invest in. Too much could mean they're no longer selling because they are less valuable and are very packable.

That's everything you need to know about the best investments in FC 26.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!