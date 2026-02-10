Primary Subject: FC 26 - Prince from Arenys Evolution

FC 26 - Prince from Arenys Evolution Key Update: A specialized CM Evolution that provides big passing, dribbling, and vision upgrades.

A specialized CM Evolution that provides big passing, dribbling, and vision upgrades. Status: Live (start by February 18)

Live (start by February 18) Last Verified: February 9, 2026

February 9, 2026 Quick Answer: If you have Ella Toone SBC or Santi Cazorla's Unbreakables cards, this is a must-do. Upgrades for most other appear underwhelming and not worth stressing over.

A much lighter frame than the legend he followed at Arsenal, Cesc Fàbregas made his presence felt in midfield more as an orchestrator than as an outright bully.

The Prince from Arenys Evolution in FC 26 is a nod to the Spaniard's brilliant midfield mind, with stats and PlayStyles that reflect his strengths.

The Evolution provides a decent boost to stats and several good PlayStyles. Continue reading to know the best choices for The Prince from Arenys Evolution.

Best Players for The Prince from Arenys Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for The Prince from Arenys Evolution are:

Ella Toone (Winter Wildcards SBC)

(Winter Wildcards SBC) Santiago Cazorla (Unbreakables)

(Unbreakables) Zé Roberto (Heroes)

(Heroes) Raphaël Guerreiro (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Yaya Touré (Heroes)

Given the stat restriction, there won't be a wider pool of eligible players. You'll then have to get creative and search among relatively unpopular and not meta-dominating names.

Ella Toone is the biggest standout pick for the Evolution and perhaps the only card you can use the upgrade on without having second thoughts. The English international has the right stats and PlayStyles to be a proper attacking midfielder.

A 95 dribbling with PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Technical, Tiki Taka+ at just 88 overall means there is insane chain potential with Toone. Not to forget a 5-star in both WF and SM with base Trickster.

Santi Cazorla is of a similar profile as Toone but a touch below in terms of end stats and PlayStyles. Future quick chains remain on the card, so you can add all that's missing in Cazorla's card, like some shooting PS. He does have more defensive numbers, so he is a better pick if you're looking for a more box-to-box player.

Our other three picks are also good, though not as tempting as the top two.

Is The Prince from Arenys Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

If you have the players we listed above, then The Prince from Arenys Evolution is definitely worth considering. Otherwise, it is an underwhelming upgrade for most midfielders, so feel free to skip it.

Waiting and seeing if there is a good chain potential, or if cards that are better suited for the Evo release in the near future, are two things to consider.

The Prince from Arenys Evolution Requirements & Upgrade

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for The Prince from Arenys Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 Pace: Max 89

Max 89 Defending: Max 82

Max 82 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CM

Upgrades

Overall: +11 (88)

+11 (88) Pace: +10 (82)

+10 (82) Shooting: +10 (84)

+10 (84) Defending: +10 (82)

+10 (82) Agility: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Balance: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Ball Control: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Curve: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Dribbling: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Long Passing: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Reactions: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Short Passing: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Free Kick: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Stamina: +25 (93)

+25 (93) Vision: +35 (92)

+35 (92) Composure: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Weak Foot: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Incisive Pass (1)

Incisive Pass (1) PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, Press Proven, First Touch (8)

Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, Press Proven, First Touch (8) Roles: Playmaker++, Box-to-Box++, Deep-Lying Playmaker++

That's everything about The Prince from Arenys Evolution in FC 26.