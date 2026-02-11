The FC 26 Laura Georges Future Stars SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the legendary French center-back.
This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.
FC 26 Laura Georges Future Stars SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Laura Georges Future Stars SBC has great attributes, with 88 pace, 52 shooting, 70 passing, 71 dribbling, 90 defending, and 90 physicality.
It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Jockey+, Anticipate+, Pinged Pass, Block, Slide Tackle, Rapid, and Bruiser.
When it comes to roles, this card has Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back+.
FC 26 Laura Georges Future Stars SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit six squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Arkema PremièRe Ligue
Requirements:
- Arkema PL Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Laura Georges Future Stars card and two packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 352k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!