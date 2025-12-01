The FC 26 Kounde Flashback SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Barcelona star center-back, celebrating their card from last year's Thunderstruck promo.

This card has incredible attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a fantastic addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a phenomenal one for LALIGA EA SPORTS teams.

FC 26 Kounde Flashback SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Kounde Flashback SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 48 shooting, 75 passing, 81 dribbling, 88 defending, and 86 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Jockey+, Long Ball Pass, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, Quick Step, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Wingback++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Falseback+, Attacking Wingback+, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Kounde Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit nine squads to complete this Flashback SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

France

Requirements:

France Player: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Laliga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Player: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

After you submit these nine squads, you can claim the Kounde Flashback SBC card and nine packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 498k coins.

