The FC 26 Viktor Gyökeres Flashback SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Swedish superstar striker, celebrating his card from last year's Thunderstruck promo.

This card has tremendous attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a fantastic addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a phenomenal one for Premier League teams.

FC 26 Viktor Gyökeres Flashback SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Viktor Gyökeres Flashback SBC has impressive attributes, with 91 pace, 87 shooting, 75 passing, 83 dribbling, 37 defending, and 92 physicality.

It has phenomenal PlayStyles, possessing Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Acrobatic, Low Driven Shot, Press Proven, Quick Step, and Enforcer.

When it comes to roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Target Forward++, Poacher+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Viktor Gyökeres Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit five squads to complete this Flashback SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these five squads, you can claim the Viktor Gyökeres Flashback SBC card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 354k coins.

