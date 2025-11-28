The FC 26 Guro Reiten Flashback SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Chelsea superstar winger, celebrating their card from last year's Thunderstruck promo.

This card has amazing attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a fantastic addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a phenomenal one for Barclays Women’s Super League teams.

FC 26 Guro Reiten Flashback SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Guro Reiten Flashback SBC has impressive attributes, with 89 pace, 84 shooting, 87 passing, 88 dribbling, 61 defending, and 70 physicality.

It has phenomenal PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Rapid, Quick Step, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, Playmaker++, Shadow Striker+, and Half-Winger+.

FC 26 Guro Reiten Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this Flashback SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Chelsea

Requirements:

Chelsea Player: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these four squads, you can claim the Reiten Flashback SBC card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 120k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!