February 3, 2026 Quick Answer: Future Stars Team 2 launches February 6, 2026, at 6 PM GMT. Leaks suggest Fermín López, Riccardo Calafiori, and a massive Future Stars Pelé ICON.

The Future Stars campaign kicked off in FC 26 right after Team of the Year. So far, it has been a fairly good week thanks to FS Academy Evolution and ICON Swaps.

To keep the momentum, another batch of young players from across the world of football will join Ultimate Team later this week. Accompanying them will be ICONs and Heroes from the past, with cards based on their young days.

Continue reading to know the release times and all the leaked players for Team 2 of Future Stars.

FC 26 Future Stars Team 2 Release Time

Credit: EA / @FutSheriff on X

The FC 26 Future Stars Team 2 will go live on February 6, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual Friday schedule for every new promo and the following teams.

Past Future Stars, the upcoming three promos are rumored to be Fantasy FC, FUT Birthday, and Knockout Royalty. A fresh Grassroot Greats campaign followed Future Stars in FC 25.

Since Knockout Royalty is the brand-new one among the three leaked, it very well could be next. Of course, we will keep you in the loop about all the campaigns as more details are revealed.

All FC 26 Future Stars Team 2 Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the FC 26 Future Stars promo:

Active Players

Fermín López Marín

Lennart Karl

Nico Paz

Dean Huijsen

Riccardo Calafiori

Carlos Baleba

Luka Vušković

Olivia Smith

Moleiro González

Maghnes Akliouche

Esmee Brugts

Manaka Matsukubo

António Silva

Wesley

Jaden Philogene

Can Uzun

Eli Junior Kroupi

Mamadou Sangaré

Wilson Odobert

Ricardo Pepi

Riley Tierna

Loreen Bender

Abdul Fatawu

Jack McGlynn

Joe Gelhardt

ICONs

Pelé

Camille Abily

Dennis Bergkamp

Andriy Shevchenko

Gareth Bale

Paul Scholes

Heroes

Eden Hazard

Ricardo Carvalho

Alex Scott

Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they've been mostly accurate, and we expect that to continue to be the case, finer details can change upon release. We will keep you updated on the promo, including SBC solutions and Evolutions.

That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 Future Stars Team 2.