- Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 - Future Stars Team 2
- Key Update: Future Stars Team 2 arrives this Friday, February 6.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: February 3, 2026
- Quick Answer: Future Stars Team 2 launches February 6, 2026, at 6 PM GMT. Leaks suggest Fermín López, Riccardo Calafiori, and a massive Future Stars Pelé ICON.
The Future Stars campaign kicked off in FC 26 right after Team of the Year. So far, it has been a fairly good week thanks to FS Academy Evolution and ICON Swaps.
To keep the momentum, another batch of young players from across the world of football will join Ultimate Team later this week. Accompanying them will be ICONs and Heroes from the past, with cards based on their young days.
Continue reading to know the release times and all the leaked players for Team 2 of Future Stars.
FC 26 Future Stars Team 2 Release Time
The FC 26 Future Stars Team 2 will go live on February 6, 2026, at 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT. That's the usual Friday schedule for every new promo and the following teams.
Past Future Stars, the upcoming three promos are rumored to be Fantasy FC, FUT Birthday, and Knockout Royalty. A fresh Grassroot Greats campaign followed Future Stars in FC 25.
Since Knockout Royalty is the brand-new one among the three leaked, it very well could be next. Of course, we will keep you in the loop about all the campaigns as more details are revealed.
All FC 26 Future Stars Team 2 Players
Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 2 of the FC 26 Future Stars promo:
Active Players
- Fermín López Marín
- Lennart Karl
- Nico Paz
- Dean Huijsen
- Riccardo Calafiori
- Carlos Baleba
- Luka Vušković
- Olivia Smith
- Moleiro González
- Maghnes Akliouche
- Esmee Brugts
- Manaka Matsukubo
- António Silva
- Wesley
- Jaden Philogene
- Can Uzun
- Eli Junior Kroupi
- Mamadou Sangaré
- Wilson Odobert
- Ricardo Pepi
- Riley Tierna
- Loreen Bender
- Abdul Fatawu
- Jack McGlynn
- Joe Gelhardt
ICONs
- Pelé
- Camille Abily
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Gareth Bale
- Paul Scholes
Heroes
- Eden Hazard
- Ricardo Carvalho
- Alex Scott
Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they've been mostly accurate, and we expect that to continue to be the case, finer details can change upon release. We will keep you updated on the promo, including SBC solutions and Evolutions.
That's everything you need to know about the FC 26 Future Stars Team 2.
