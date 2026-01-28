The FC 26 Christian Pulisic TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the AC Milan star winger.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's an amazing addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Serie A Enilive theme teams.

FC 26 Christian Pulisic TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Lautaro Martínez TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has amazing attributes, with 92 pace, 88 shooting, 87 passing, 93 dribbling, 52 defending, and 75 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Chip Shot, Dead Ball, Low Driven Shot, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Press Proven, and Quick Step.

As for roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Shadow Striker++, Half-Winger++, Winger++, Playmaker+, and Classic 10+.

FC 26 Christian Pulisic TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these four squads, you can claim the Christian Pulisic TOTY Honourable Mentions card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 204k coins.

