The Winter Wildcards promo has kicked off in FC 26. With it comes a noticeably sharp increase in the power curve. Evolutions will now provide even bigger upgrades, and 86 OVR will be the standard cap.

Frostbite Finisher is the first of the campaign and provides significant upgrades with looser restrictions. That means there is a wider pool of potential meta players that you can use.

Below are the best players for the Frostbite Finisher Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Frostbite Finisher Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five standout players for the Frostbite Finisher Evolution in FC 26 are:

Loïs Openda (Gold)

(Gold) Xavi Simons (UEFA Primetime)

(UEFA Primetime) Marcus Rashford (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Florian Thauvin (Player of the Month)

(Player of the Month) Cristiano Ronaldo (Team of the Week)

The Evolution gates anyone who has an LW or RW position, so that does narrow down the potential candidates. Despite that, there are plenty of great options you can choose from that allow you to build a meta striker or attacking midfielder using Frostbite Finisher.

Loïs Openda is one of the top picks because the Evolution upgrades suit him incredibly well. The Belgian striker's card was built like a pure pace merchant, and the boost in shooting, dribbling, and added PlayStyles make him a proper, well-rounded frontman.

An equally good pick is Xavi Simmons, who turns into a sensational attacking midfielder with the upgrades. He ticks every meta box for PlayStyles. Simons gains two of the game’s strongest shooting PlayStyles. Combine that with the fact that the Dutchman is already a complete passer with Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Pinged Pass, and you have an insane card.

Marcus Rashford and Florian Thauvin are strong picks as well. Both players have a solid range of PlayStyles. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, might not be as appealing as our other picks on paper. But he is one of those players who will be a standout on any Evolution that provides a decent boost.

The Portuguese legend has long performed above his face stats in EA FC games. Cristiano Ronaldo’s unique body type, custom animations, and signature impression give him a distinct in-game “aura,” making him perform better than most similarly rated players.

Is Frostbite Finisher Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Frostbite Finisher provides good upgrades in FC 26 and is worth considering if you're picking top players. It is not an unmissable Evolution, however.

A good bet is to wait until the final few days to see if better upgrades or candidates arrive. We'll be sure to keep you updated on the latest campaigns and best cards for upcoming Evolutions.