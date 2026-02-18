Primary Subject: FC 26 - Fantasy FC Promo

While there have been a fair share of new promos introduced in FC 26, plenty of staple ones that have appeared in every iteration will also be released.

Fantasy FC is a regular campaign that, in previous versions, arrived at Ultimate Team around February, and EA will follow the same schedule this year. A familiar promo means we have a better idea of how it will work, and that you can set your expectations too high.

Here's all you need to know about the Fantasy FC promo in FC 26.

When Will Fantasy FC Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 Fantasy FC is the next promo that will go live on Friday, February 20, 2026. Cards will be available in packs at the usual daily reset time of 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT.

Last year, the campaign had two teams, and we expect that to continue this time as well. Team 2 will then go live exactly one week after, on February 27, 2026.

FUT Birthday will be the next promo after Fantasy FC. It is also one of the staple promos, celebrating the Ultimate Team's anniversary.

All Leaked Fantasy FC Cards

So far, there haven't been any full-team leaks for the upcoming Fantasy FC. Only a handful of names have been leaked.

Below are all the Team 1 and SBC players for Fantasy FC in FC 26 that have been leaked so far:

Active players

Rafael Leão

Salma Paralluelo

Endrick

Cole Palmer

Bruno Fernandes

Semenyo

João Cancelo

Heroes

Jaap Stam

Yaya Touré

Antonio Di Natale

Al Owairan

Tomas Brolin

SBC / Objective

João Cancelo

Víctor Ibarbo

Gervinho

As usual, we expect the full team to be revealed before the promo goes live. We'll be sure to keep you updated on the leaks, so visit us regularly.

FC 26 Fantasy FC Explained

Credit: EA Sports Upgrade path during FC 25 Fantasy FC for reference.

Fantasy FC is a live promo in FC 26. This means cards from the campaign will receive upgrades based on their individual and the club's performance in the primary domestic leagues.

For example, a Premier League player will receive upgrade boosts and new PlayStyles depending on their results in the Premier League and FA Cup. Of course, this does not sound too unfamiliar from some other live campaigns like UEFA Primetime.

One thing unique to Fantasy FC is that cards will receive much bigger upgrades, and a stat will be increased all the way to 99 if their team can score favorable results.

There are no ICON releases during the campaign. Only Heroes will be available with upgrades assigned to their past teams. To give you an idea, Eden Hazard received upgrades based on Real Madrid's performance, and Blaise Matuidi was tied with PSG.

Real-world metrics that determine upgrades previously included individual and team G/A, clean sheets, trophy wins, and cards received. We'll be sure to update you when the exact upgrade path is revealed, including a detailed tracker.

That's everything you need to know about the Fantasy FC promo in FC 26.