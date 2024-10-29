FC 25 Season 2 - Everything You Need to Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Season 2 of FC 25 is just around the corner, and it will introduce a lot of exciting content to the game. The new season is expected to introduce a new season reward path, new promos, many SBCs, and objectives, among many other things.

According to some reliable EA Sports FC leakers, there is also a good chance the paid Season Pass will arrive at the game in Season 2. However, that's just speculation at this point, as nothing has been announced officially.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about FC 25 Season 2.

Season 2 of FC 25 will go live on Thursday, 30 October, at around 2pm ET/ 6pm GMT.

Team 2 of the Traiblazers promo is expected to arrive in Season 2.

As mentioned above, this new season will introduce some great content to the game. The main goal of FC 25 Season 2 is to make Ultimate Team continue to feel fresh and give players new ways of enjoying the mode.

So let's find out what the FC 25 Season 2 has in store.

FC 25 Season 2 Expected Content

A new season reward path will be introduced, and just like in Season 1, it's expected to have 40 levels, meaning players will be able to earn 40 unique rewards.

These rewards will be packs, loan players, exclusive cards, player picks, tifos, and Evolution items, among many other things. The rewards will allow players to upgrade their Ultimate Team squad, and also customize their stadium and cards.

New promos are expected to arrive at the game in Season 2, and according to many leakers, the Centurions promo is one of them. There is also a chance the Ultimate Dynasties promo makes a return.

Team 2 of the Trailblazers promo is also expected to arrive at FC 25 once Season 2 goes live, introducing a plethora of fantastic cards to the game.

Many new SBCs and objectives will be introduced throughout Season 2, allowing users to earn some great players, packs, and season points, among other great rewards.

Some of the SBCs that are expected to come to FC 25, according to leakers, are the On This Day Hero Roy Keane SBC and Trailblazers Lukeba SBC. New packs will also arrive at the store, and according to leakers, either a new Total Rush or RTTK pack will be added.

We will update this article once more information about Season 2 is made available, so make sure to bookmark this article.