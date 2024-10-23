FC 25 - Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Tracker

Road to the Knockouts is one of the most popular FC 25 promos. It introduces fantastic cards that can receive upgrades depending on how their clubs perform in the most prestigious European club competitions.
However, many players don't know how the Road to the Knockouts upgrades work, and which cards are close to being upgraded.
In this article, we will explain how the upgrade path works, and track the progress of each card in the promo, so that players can see which cards are close to their next upgrade.
How the Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Path Works
The Road to the Knockouts upgrade path is very straightforward, and it's composed of three upgrades. The upgrades consist of winning three games, scoring more than one goal in four matches, and finishing top two in the league phase.
Every upgrade provides different boosts. Winning three games will increase the player's ratings and attributes OVR by one.
Scoring more than one goal in four matches will increase players by one OVR and add a new role ++ to the card.
Finishing top two in the league phase, which is by far the hardest upgrade to achieve, will give players a new PlayStyle+ and a new role ++.
Now that we know how the Road to the Knockouts upgrade path works, let's track the progress of every card in the promo.
Road to the Knockouts Progress Tracker
No card has completed any of the three Road to the Knockouts upgrades, but some are quite close.
Let's take a look at the progress in the upgrade path of every card in the promo, and find out which ones are close to their next upgrade, starting with the Champions League cards.
RTTK Champions League Upgrade Tracker
Bellingham
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Kane
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Van Dijk
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Alvarez
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Havertz
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Frimpong
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Doku
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Watkins
- Three Wins - Done
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Barcola
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Araujo
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Brandt
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Diogo Jota
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Lang
- Three Wins - 0/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Sesko
- Three Wins - 0/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Balogun
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Lees-Melou
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Otamendi
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Van de Beek
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Godfrey
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Giménez
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Thuram
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Stiller
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Posch
- Three Wins - 0/3
- Score in four different matches: 0/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
André
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Gonçalo Inácio
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
RTTK Europa League Upgrade Tracker
Romero
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Garnacho
- Three Wins - 0/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Cherki
- Three Wins - 2/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Stephen Eustáquio
- Three Wins - 0/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Koch
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Nico Williams
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Saint-Maximin
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Zubimendi
- Three Wins - 0/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Ziyech
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 3/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Henderson
- Three Wins - 1/3
- Score in four different matches: 2/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
RTTK Conference League Upgrade Tracker
Malo Gusto
- Three Wins - 1/2
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Kean
- Three Wins - 1/2
- Score in four different matches: 1/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
Lo Celso
- Three Wins - 0/2
- Score in four different matches: 0/4
- Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
This is everything you need to know about the FC 25 Road to the Knockouts promo upgrade path.
We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.
