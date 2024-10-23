FC 25 - Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Tracker

Road to the Knockouts is one of the most popular FC 25 promos. It introduces fantastic cards that can receive upgrades depending on how their clubs perform in the most prestigious European club competitions.

However, many players don't know how the Road to the Knockouts upgrades work, and which cards are close to being upgraded.

In this article, we will explain how the upgrade path works, and track the progress of each card in the promo, so that players can see which cards are close to their next upgrade.

How the Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Path Works

The Road to the Knockouts upgrade path is very straightforward, and it's composed of three upgrades. The upgrades consist of winning three games, scoring more than one goal in four matches, and finishing top two in the league phase.

Every upgrade provides different boosts. Winning three games will increase the player's ratings and attributes OVR by one.

Scoring more than one goal in four matches will increase players by one OVR and add a new role ++ to the card.

Finishing top two in the league phase, which is by far the hardest upgrade to achieve, will give players a new PlayStyle+ and a new role ++.

Now that we know how the Road to the Knockouts upgrade path works, let's track the progress of every card in the promo.

Road to the Knockouts Progress Tracker

No card has completed any of the three Road to the Knockouts upgrades, but some are quite close.

Let's take a look at the progress in the upgrade path of every card in the promo, and find out which ones are close to their next upgrade, starting with the Champions League cards.

RTTK Champions League Upgrade Tracker

Bellingham

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Kane

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Van Dijk

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Alvarez

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Havertz

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Frimpong

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Doku

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Watkins

Three Wins - Done

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Barcola

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Araujo

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Brandt

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Diogo Jota

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Lang

Three Wins - 0/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Sesko

Three Wins - 0/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Balogun

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Lees-Melou

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Otamendi

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Van de Beek

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Godfrey

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Giménez

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Thuram

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Stiller

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Posch

Three Wins - 0/3

Score in four different matches: 0/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

André

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Gonçalo Inácio

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

RTTK Europa League Upgrade Tracker

Romero

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Garnacho

Three Wins - 0/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Cherki

Three Wins - 2/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Stephen Eustáquio

Three Wins - 0/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Koch

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Nico Williams

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Saint-Maximin

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Zubimendi

Three Wins - 0/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Ziyech

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 3/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Henderson

Three Wins - 1/3

Score in four different matches: 2/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

RTTK Conference League Upgrade Tracker

Malo Gusto

Three Wins - 1/2

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Kean

Three Wins - 1/2

Score in four different matches: 1/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Lo Celso

Three Wins - 0/2

Score in four different matches: 0/4

Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

This is everything you need to know about the FC 25 Road to the Knockouts promo upgrade path.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.