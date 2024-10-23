FC 25 - Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Tracker

FC 25 Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Path
Road to the Knockouts is one of the most popular FC 25 promos. It introduces fantastic cards that can receive upgrades depending on how their clubs perform in the most prestigious European club competitions.

However, many players don't know how the Road to the Knockouts upgrades work, and which cards are close to being upgraded.

In this article, we will explain how the upgrade path works, and track the progress of each card in the promo, so that players can see which cards are close to their next upgrade.

How the Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Path Works

The Road to the Knockouts upgrade path is very straightforward, and it's composed of three upgrades. The upgrades consist of winning three games, scoring more than one goal in four matches, and finishing top two in the league phase.

expand image

Every upgrade provides different boosts. Winning three games will increase the player's ratings and attributes OVR by one.

Scoring more than one goal in four matches will increase players by one OVR and add a new role ++ to the card.

Finishing top two in the league phase, which is by far the hardest upgrade to achieve, will give players a new PlayStyle+ and a new role ++.

Now that we know how the Road to the Knockouts upgrade path works, let's track the progress of every card in the promo.

Road to the Knockouts Progress Tracker

No card has completed any of the three Road to the Knockouts upgrades, but some are quite close.

FC 25 Road to the Knockouts Team 1
expand image

Let's take a look at the progress in the upgrade path of every card in the promo, and find out which ones are close to their next upgrade, starting with the Champions League cards.

RTTK Champions League Upgrade Tracker

Bellingham

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Kane

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Van Dijk

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Alvarez

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Havertz

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
FC 25 RTTK Champions League Havertz Card Attributes
expand image

Frimpong

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Doku

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Watkins

  • Three Wins - Done
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Barcola

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Araujo

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Brandt

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
FC 25 RTTK Champions League Brandt Card Attributes
expand image

Diogo Jota

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Lang

  • Three Wins - 0/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Sesko

  • Three Wins - 0/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Balogun

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Lees-Melou

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Otamendi

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
FC 25 RTTK Champions League Van de Beek Card Attributes
expand image

Van de Beek

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Godfrey

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Giménez

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Thuram

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Stiller

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD
FC 25 RTTK Champions League Posch Card Attributes
expand image

Posch

  • Three Wins - 0/3
  • Score in four different matches: 0/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

André

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Gonçalo Inácio

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

RTTK Europa League Upgrade Tracker

FC 25 RTTK Europa League Romero Card Attributes
expand image

Romero

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Garnacho

  • Three Wins - 0/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Cherki

  • Three Wins - 2/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Stephen Eustáquio

  • Three Wins - 0/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Koch

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Nico Williams

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Saint-Maximin

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Zubimendi

  • Three Wins - 0/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Ziyech

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 3/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Henderson

  • Three Wins - 1/3
  • Score in four different matches: 2/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

RTTK Conference League Upgrade Tracker

FC 25 RTTK Conference League Gusto Card Attributes
expand image

Malo Gusto

  • Three Wins - 1/2
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Kean

  • Three Wins - 1/2
  • Score in four different matches: 1/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

Lo Celso

  • Three Wins - 0/2
  • Score in four different matches: 0/4
  • Finish top 2 in the League phase: TBD

This is everything you need to know about the FC 25 Road to the Knockouts promo upgrade path.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

